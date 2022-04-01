The media has been wall-to-wall with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that war’s civilian casualties and its millions of refugees fleeing death and destruction; tornados, spring snows and assorted other severe weather; inflation; supply chains; increasing oil prices leading to higher gas prices; and Senate political bullies tormenting a Supreme Court nominee to get their names in the news. There seems no room for other news. So as a public service, here is some of what we missed,
The estimated number of U.S. households that acquired a cat or dog during the pandemic: 23 million. Factor by which the number of dog training services offered via Zoom increased during the pandemic: 2. Percentage of U.S. pet owners who say they take their pet’s health more seriously than their own: 70. Who have sought acupuncture for their pet: 40. Who have purchased CBD products for their pet: 30. Minimum number of dogs in the United States on anti-anxiety medication: 10.35 million. Of cats: 1.8 million. Average cost of cloning a dog: $50,000. Number of dogs cloned for law enforcement purposes in Iowa: 52.
The estimated year by which the woolly mammoth could become de-extinct: 2026. Average amount of soda, in gallons, that Americans drink each year: 36. Amount by which the price of a seat on a Virgin Galactic spaceflight increased last year: $200,000. Portion of millionaires who worry about leaving “too much” money to their heirs: 2/3. Percentage of Americans who have favorable views of both capitalism and socialism: 20. Who have unfavorable views of both capitalism and socialism: 20. (The identical percentages are correct.)
Percentage of teenagers who say they have a good or excellent relationship with their parents: 96. Portion of single American men who live in a parent’s home: 3/10. Amount per month the prime minister of Spain has proposed paying adults to move out of their parents’ homes: $292. Amount West Virginia will pay prospective residents to move to the state: $12,000. Rank of The Villages, a Florida retirement community, among the fastest-growing U.S. metropolitan areas: 1
Percentage of U.S. executives who think their workplace culture has improved since the start of the pandemic: 72. Of U.S. human resources professionals who think so: 21. (Talk about corporate disconnect!) Percentage by which men are more likely to panic-sell their stock portfolios than women: 15. By which those who rate their investment knowledge as “excellent” are more likely to do so than those who claim none: 70.
Percentage of U.S. adults who have not participated in a video call since the pandemic began: 20. Who say digital interactions are just as good as in-person ones: 20.
Number of TikTok videos removed from the platform last year for violating its “minor safety” policies: 55.4 million. Estimated number of fake businesses removed from Google Maps in 2020: 3 million. Minimum number of fake reviews on Google: 107 million. Rank of “Google” among the most searched terms on the search engine Bing: 1.
Percentage increase since 2019 in the number of Americans aged 18 to 34 who have a will: 50. Average cost of a U.S. funeral that includes a viewing, a ceremony and a burial: $7,848. Estimated percentage of deceased Americans who will be cremated by 2035: 75. Portion of Americans with graduate degrees who believe in ghosts: 1/3 (including me).
I wonder if these last two items are related: the percentage of U.S. adults who say they have questioned the meaning of life in the past year: 25, and the percentage of U.S. theological schools reporting increased enrollment since the start of the pandemic: 50.
Now back to regular programming.