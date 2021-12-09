People make mistakes, and because countries are composed of people, countries make mistakes, too. Every country has occasions when they fail to live up to their ideals.
How should a country behave when such a thing happens? Should we ignore the issue, or face it squarely so that generations of citizens can learn from it?
I lived in Germany for three years, and I have traveled there several times since. I have to hand it to the Germans. They faced up to their role in the Holocaust, when Nazi Germany systematically murdered 6 million Jews, as well as about 2 million Roma (Gypsies), Serbs, LGBTQ and other people.
Today, if you walk through a German town, you may come across a sign on a building that explains a synagogue used to be at this site, but was destroyed in, say, 1939. There will be information about when it was built, its size and how it was destroyed. The plaza in front of this building might now have a modern name, but there will be another commemorative plaque indicating that when the synagogue was present, the plaza was known by another name, such as Judenplatz (Jewish Plaza), in honor of the old synagogue.
Scenes like this are common throughout Germany, and they help new generations of Germans understand what happened in their country. This history is thoroughly covered in all German schools, as well. That knowledge helps to immunize German society against neo-Nazis who crop up from time to time, talking about “the good old days.”
Here in America, we have lofty principles and are proud that we fight for liberty and freedom. Our participation in World War II may well have saved the world from fascism. But we have also had some dark periods. Like the Germans who have confronted their past, we need to face ours.
America grew and prospered with the help of free labor from enslaved people. Starting from the earliest English and Spanish settlements, enslaved Africans were brought to our shores. Centuries later, some Americans had grown so addicted to the economic and social benefits of slave labor that they fought to keep the practice. Even after the Civil War, Jim Crow laws were passed. Terrorist groups were legitimized as they subjugated Blacks with violence and cruelty. Poll taxes and fake “literacy tests” kept Black citizens from voting.
Even today, Blacks often find our justice and policing systems to be problematic. As you read this, gerrymandering is being implemented in many states to minimize the power of certain voters, including Black voters. Only last year, Georgia criminalized providing water to voters waiting in line, while simultaneously ensuring polling stations in Black neighborhoods will have long lines.
It seems that American society just keeps on keeping on.
In spite of this history, Tennessee passed a law this summer prohibiting teaching any school lessons in which an “individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex.” That law means that any teacher is at risk of losing their job if they teach that lynchings occurred, or slavery, or segregation, or if they explain just about any aspect of Black history in America.
The authors of this law attempted to cover their tracks by writing that the law does not prohibit “impartial discussion of controversial aspects of history.”
What does “impartial” mean in this context? Is the teacher to somehow teach both sides of lynching? No, the law ensures that teachers will avoid the topic, lest they be accused of somehow breaking this nebulous law by a dissatisfied parent. Sadly, the law’s purpose is not to shine a light on our history, but to extinguish the discussion that would flow naturally from explaining our history. We are doing the opposite of what Germany has done.
Lest this discussion appear to be just an intellectual exercise, consider Mr. Matthew Hawn, a tenured teacher in Sullivan County, was reprimanded for violating this law and was later fired. Do you suppose his fellow teachers will teach this history next year?
Is a history class that creates a little “discomfort” so terrible that it justifies condemning our children and future generations to ignorance? When did American students become so brittle, so fragile, so delicate? When did we?