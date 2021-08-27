In the spring of 1975, I was in the final semester of my third year in law school at North Carolina. Sometime during that semester, the North Vietnamese Army began a massive invasion of the South. There were newspaper photographs of large numbers of South Vietnamese fleeing before the invading army.
One of my friends had said, “The only people who are running are the secret police.” I looked at the photographs and told him, “What a remarkable country! Everyone, even the farmers, gets to be in the secret police.” Obviously, everyone who was running was not a policeman of any stripe, secret or otherwise.
Not long after, there were videotapes on nightly news of the last remaining personnel in the United States Embassy in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) being removed by helicopter from the roof of the embassy. No matter what one’s opinion had been of our long involvement in Vietnam, the pathos of these images was inescapable.
It did not end with the embassy. Refugees, many taking huge risks, fled Vietnam for years afterward. These were the “boat people.” There were some 800,000 of them.
Two years before, on the night of my first date with my future wife, as it turned out, the signing of peace accords in Paris had been announced, signaling the end of American troops in South Vietnam. Cars honked horns in the streets. Everyone treated the announcement as good news.
The accords, negotiated by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon, included a promise that the South Vietnamese would receive all of the logistical support — guns, ammunition and supplies — they needed, and that if the North Vietnamese broke their end of the bargain, the United States would be back with massive air power.
Then the politics changed. Nixon, about to be impeached over the Watergate scandal, resigned in 1974. The elections later that same year brought a new Congress, one that was not disposed to keep Nixon’s promises. When the North Vietnamese began their invasion, there were no supplies for South Vietnam. There was no American airpower. Then came the final exit from the embassy.
Sixteen years later, the United States launched Desert Storm to remove the Iraqi army from Kuwait. Resistance collapsed, and American forces were shortly on the road to Baghdad. But then, President George H.W. Bush gave the order to stop. The mission had been accomplished. Saddam Hussein would not be removed.
But the folks in Southeastern Iraq had thought American forces would push on. Our agents had encouraged them to think so. Many revolted. After the American forces withdrew, Saddam’s reprisals were brutal. This process would be repeated, in the same country but after a different war, when the United States withdrew in 2009, without leaving a sufficient residual force to deter the predations of ISIS.
And now we have Afghanistan. Twenty years of blood and treasure shot. It’s likely going to be bad over there. Bad for many residents. Bad for the whole world as the country again becomes a haven for terrorists.
What can the rest of the world learn from these stories? That the United States is not a reliable ally. Its promises don’t last past the next election, or the next change in priorities. We’re not dependable.
Much has been written analogizing Kabul now to Saigon in 1975. But Afghanistan is much worse. By the time the helicopters lifted from the embassy roof in Saigon, almost all American citizens were already gone. Over 100,000 of the South Vietnamese most closely tied to the United States were gone.
Now, we can’t get our own people out of Kabul without their risking harassment, or worse, from the Taliban. Afghans drop to their deaths while clinging to our air transport. Thousands, including Americans employed as contractors, are waiting to get out. Whether all of them will make it remains unknown.
Our leadership thus appears not only callous, but inept. I’ve the awful feeling they appear inept because they are.
There is much to criticize about our handling of Afghanistan over four presidential administrations. I am no fan of the naïve belief we can make functioning democracies out of countries that largely do not understand it and do not want it.
It’s perfectly true that Donald Trump started the withdrawal process. Withdrawal under Trump would likely have been almost as callous, only not nearly so inept.
But the question remains: When are we going to learn?