If we remembered at least 30% of the material we covered in our first 12 years of formal education, we would be truly knowledgeable people. But most of us don’t because we never use much of it. When it comes down to it, what’s the value of an education other than a diploma helping you to get a job which, I must say, is very valuable. But do we really need to be tested and academically ranked on a lot of the things now included in grades K-12? I often memorized my way to good grades and promptly forgot much of what I wrote on those exams.
I still use basic algebraic equations from time to time. But is it important for students not heading toward a STEM-related career to be able to calculate pi and square roots if every calculator around has a key for that? Is it important for students in history survey courses to have to memorize the history of Britain, Western Europe and the rest of the world other than the high points? I think verbal versus mathematical aptitudes are pretty clear early on in formal education. But everyone regardless of their future plans needs to be able to read on an 11th-grade level. According to Wylie Communications, “The average American reads at the 7th- to 8th-grade level according to The Literacy Project. Medical information for the public should be written at no higher than an eighth-grade reading level, according to the American Medical Association, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The subjects I have used in every job I’ve had are reading, writing/keying and arithmetic. But since I’ve always been more verbally oriented, I must admit I remember the names of a lot of novels and plays, most of which I’ve never read or seen performed. Who knows why our minds selectively retain certain (often useless) things and not others? When I used to wake up of a morning during exams while I was studying business and accounting at East Tennessee State University, the name of a Eugene O’Neill play used to be one of the first things running through my groggy, tired mind — “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”
More recently, I was reading about Homeland Security and the FBI warning of potential violence this month related to conspiracy theories circulating among Trump supporters, and the name of a Barbara Tuchman novel immediately arose as a personal reaction — “The Guns of August.”
Sometimes when I pass rundown homes with old refrigerators on porches and trash bags in front yards, the name of J.D. Salinger’s short story “For Esme with Love and Squalor” comes to mind.
For some reason, these writers’ use of the English language to instill a short title with long meaning has lingered with me in a rather odd way. But literacy, if well employed, gives a person the vocabulary to express their feelings and can even help in resolving conflicts. It allows us to communicate effectively with one another regardless of what we choose to pursue in life.
So what is the essential value of grades 1-12 education other than to learn the basics of reading, arithmetic and printing/writing/keying and apply that to gaining general knowledge and an accurate understanding of our world? For those who have no interest in a college education, it’s often a pretty miserable, confidence- destroying experience.
The education profession has long attempted to help determine which students would benefit from a college-prep curriculum, and those who are headed toward the trades and other fields and quite possibly very good financial futures. I would add that people in the second category are not stupid people by a long shot. Their minds just work in another way.
Sadly, our progress in this vital task has been slowed due to a deadly global pandemic. As schools begin to reopen, Ballad Health officials are warning that the delta variant affects children more severely than previous strains of COVID-19.
Prior to the development of vaccinations for smallpox, polio and other deadly contagious diseases, a very few of most couples’ offspring lived to adulthood. It appears that we, after decades of freedom from worry about these awful diseases due to the American public’s embrace of life-saving vaccinations, are again headed toward “Love in the Time of Cholera.”