Have you noticed two new bylines in the Kingsport Times News?
Tessa Worley, 24, of Andalusia, Alabama, and Cliff High-tower, 47, of Maryville joined the news team last month. Worley covers all things Hawkins County, and Hightower keeps a watchful eye over the city of Kingsport.
“I enjoy getting to represent the citizens of Hawkins County in the news and telling their stories and informing them about what’s going on in the community,” said Worley, who graduated in December from the University of Alabama.
Hightower, a veteran journalist, has a passion for community journalism.
“I’m excited about getting to know the city of Kingsport and to keep readers informed about the story of Kingsport, whether it’s a property tax increase, a new park being built or the child who stands on the side of the road selling lemonade to raise money for a worthy cause,” he said.
Both hit the ground running. Worley concluded her first week with 12 bylines, including three front-page stories on Jan. 15.
Hightower helped cover the Jan. 31 steam line rupture at Eastman in Kingsport. He used a public records request to dislodge emails and text messages exchanged between city officials in the moments after the rupture.
Additionally, Hightower launched an online-only video series titled “One Minute Outdoors.”
His debut video — a hike along Roan Highlands — can be found at www.timesnews.net.
Email story tips to Worley at tworley@timesnews.net and email tips to Hightower at chightower@timesnews.net.
•••
The Times News will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on our campus at 701 Lynn Garden Drive. The need for blood is great right now. Give blood and receive a cool long-sleeved T-shirt from Marsh Regional Blood Center.
Your blood donations make a difference. The Times News’ last blood drive in August attracted 25 donors, and Marsh collected 23 units of blood. Each unit can save three lives — for a net of 69 lives.
•••
“Baby Blues” bounces back. The popular comic returns in Monday’s newspaper. This is a direct result of feedback from you, our readers.
A syndicate that carried “Baby Blues” dropped the strip Jan. 31. The Times News temporarily replaced it with the strip “Marvin.” Since then, the newspaper connected with the syndicate that picked up “Baby Blues” and made arrangements for its return.
We heard you. Your voices matter.
•••
Check out today’s Money page, where you will find a new local feature called “Moment With A Manager.”
“Moment With A Manager” publishes Sundays and focuses on a company owner or top manager. Here are the questions:
Name:
Age:
Education:
Title:
Company:
What do you do?
What do you think are the keys to success?
Name some of your key successes:
Who were your mentors?
Can you name a turning point in your career?
Who are your family members?
What management books would you recommend?
Do you read any national business publications?
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
Is there anything else you would like to add?
If you have suggestions for an article, contact Times News business reporter Marina Waters at mwaters@timesnews.net.
•••
The newsroom is actively working on this year’s Progress editions. This year’s theme is “Emerging Anew in ’22.”
Progress will publish on the following four Sundays in March: March 6 — Retail, Banking, Industry and Automotive; March 13 — Real Estate, Community Development and Local Government; March 20 — Education, Faith and Civic Services; March 27 — Health care/Wellness, Recreation and Entertainment.
As always, thank you for subscribing to the Kingsport Times News. Your subscription allows for the kind of journalism that makes a difference.