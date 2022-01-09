Title
H100

The Times News asked its Facebook friends "What word or phrase from 2021 needs to retired?" Below is sampling from the 375 responses received.

You know what I mean?

— Ernest Calton 

The new normal

— Ethan King

So

— Kristie Blessing

Just another Karen!

— Karen Clendenin

Cancel culture

— Jon Smith

Mandatory

— Michael Driver

Covid vaccine

— Miranda Qualls

Let me be clear

— Ray Smith

Social distancing

— Dawn Como

Bruh

— Monice Mckeel Olterman

COVID and the vaccine

— Becky Hawk Salyer

Unprecedented

— Em Black

Hyperbole

— Tim Murrell

She is a Karen

— Karen McCann-Derrick

Get your vaccine or booster

— Valerie Mallett Goins

President Biden

— Mark Ketron

 Quarantine

— Katina Lovell-Bartley

 Anthony Fauci

— Normi Shamblin

Awesome, more importantly, and back to you (said by all the news people; for crying out loud, get creative.)

— Jimi Olson

Get your covid-19 shot

— Jacob Seaver

New variant

— Kay Ketron

Go Brandon!

— Tara Jones

Breaking news

— Janice Cole Harrison

Mandate

— Tony Spangler

We're all in this together (So many people seem to say together, but only mean it as long as you share their beliefs)

— Sara Morton Dickey

Look ... I'm not joking

— Janie Childress

 Woke

— Jason Snow 

Masks

— Sue Osborne

Not kidding

— Debra S. Williams

Donald Trump

— Heather Greer

The Biden administration.

— Dave Morrison

The woke generation

— Lonita Bentley

 Bombshell report

— Shirley Light Muck

Covid

— Robert Pruitt

Geeked

— Kayla Taylor 

Flatten the curve

— Bruc Banne

Long story short

— Glenna Hensley

Recommended Videos