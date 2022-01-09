The Times News asked its Facebook friends "What word or phrase from 2021 needs to retired?" Below is sampling from the 375 responses received.
You know what I mean?
— Ernest Calton
The new normal
— Ethan King
So
— Kristie Blessing
Just another Karen!
— Karen Clendenin
Cancel culture
— Jon Smith
Mandatory
— Michael Driver
Covid vaccine
— Miranda Qualls
Let me be clear
— Ray Smith
Social distancing
— Dawn Como
Bruh
— Monice Mckeel Olterman
COVID and the vaccine
— Becky Hawk Salyer
Unprecedented
— Em Black
Hyperbole
— Tim Murrell
She is a Karen
— Karen McCann-Derrick
Get your vaccine or booster
— Valerie Mallett Goins
President Biden
— Mark Ketron
Quarantine
— Katina Lovell-Bartley
Anthony Fauci
— Normi Shamblin
Awesome, more importantly, and back to you (said by all the news people; for crying out loud, get creative.)
— Jimi Olson
Get your covid-19 shot
— Jacob Seaver
New variant
— Kay Ketron
Go Brandon!
— Tara Jones
Breaking news
— Janice Cole Harrison
Mandate
— Tony Spangler
We're all in this together (So many people seem to say together, but only mean it as long as you share their beliefs)
— Sara Morton Dickey
Look ... I'm not joking
— Janie Childress
Woke
— Jason Snow
Masks
— Sue Osborne
Not kidding
— Debra S. Williams
Donald Trump
— Heather Greer
The Biden administration.
— Dave Morrison
The woke generation
— Lonita Bentley
Bombshell report
— Shirley Light Muck
Covid
— Robert Pruitt
Geeked
— Kayla Taylor
Flatten the curve
— Bruc Banne
Long story short
— Glenna Hensley