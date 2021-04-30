This week I’ve had a couple of reminders on my advancing age. One was disturbing, and the other led to some interesting memories and speculation. Last week I pushed myself hard to finish some physically tiring projects. Caffeine kept me going.
By Friday evening, my energy level was at ground zero. I didn’t feel a lot better on Saturday and felt worse on Sunday morning. Thinking I could possibly be dehydrated, I drove to Arby’s and ordered a large Powerade. It helped.
Sunday evening, I tried a recipe for homemade Adult Pedialyte. These drinks did the trick. Although people at any age can get dehydrated, senior citizens are particularly at risk. Once your dehydration progresses to a certain level, water alone will not do the job. Football players drink Gatorade instead of plain water for this reason.
In case it would benefit you, here’s the DIY recipe I found: 4 cups water; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon Jello gelatin powder (I used Lime flavor.) Drink it well-chilled.
My other recent age reminder came when I noticed so many nearly mufflerless cars roaring around the streets of Kingsport. I really didn’t remember this many young drivers out and about executing jackrabbit accelerations and darting in and out of traffic earlier this year. Evidently spring has sprung.
I’ve observed this youthful form of celebrating fast cars for most of my life. I well remember when American-made internal combustion engine-driven muscle cars came on the scene. Even straight from the factory, Mustangs, Camaros, GTOs, Firebirds and others were beautiful and available with powerful engines that only people who could afford Corvettes, Porsches or similar cars had previously been able to experience.
It wasn’t long before mechanically savvy young fellows began to tinker with the carburetors, exhausts, etc., to make them even more powerful. Hood scoops soon appeared. And young people everywhere were peeling off at traffic signals and filling the air with high-decibel fast car sounds just like we hear now.
This will begin to change before too long when the only new vehicles available at automobile dealerships are electric- powered. Vehicle manufacturers worldwide are committed to this changeover. It’s a business decision.
I was wondering how they’ll design these cars to satisfy the various needs and wants of car-buying Americans. Many desire a vehicle that looks and feels expensive to reward themselves for career accomplishments and/or to impress others with their status. Others want a vehicle that just makes them personally look cool. Some guys want a “muscular”-looking car to attract the gals. Others just want a reliable vehicle capable of pulling their boat or RV.
One of the biggest movers and shakers in the electric car field has been Elon Musk through his Tesla brand. This week, the owners of the West Town Mall announced that a Tesla Service Center is going to repurpose the empty Sears Auto Center on Montvue Road across from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Per Knoxville station WBIR, the city of Knoxville received building plans and permits for the project in March. Tesla also has a service center and showroom in Nashville.
Per Tesla’s planning documents, the totally electric vehicle has no exhaust system, no fuel tank, no liquid fuel usage, no motor oil, no noise, no emissions of hydrocarbons or carbon monoxide like internal combustion engine-powered vehicles do. “Electric motors require little to no maintenance.”
This is going to be a real sea change in the worldwide automotive industry. I tried to find some information on training opportunities for electric and hybrid vehicle repair/maintenance technicians.
It appears that, at this point, most electric vehicle techs are getting their training through dealerships/manufacturers rather than through trade schools.
We are still in the early stages of this transition, and it’s difficult to hire qualified teachers. But anyone willing and able to acquire this knowledge will have no trouble finding a job for a long time. And they’ll be well-paid. Interestingly, electric vehicles tend to use more tires, glass and sensors than petro-fueled vehicles.
I’m still wondering what electric vehicle hot rodders’ antics will look and sound like. Perhaps there’ll be an exterior/interior sound system that will blast recorded sounds from internal combustion engine-propelled Mustangs, GTOs, Corvettes, Porsches or Maseratis. Will there be speed governors on those electric motors? Are wind deflectors going to be around? It will be interesting.