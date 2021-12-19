Bill Haltom is a West Tennessee trial lawyer and mediator who can tell us a thing or two about civility. At a recent legal education seminar in Knoxville, he spoke extensively on what civility is and is not: Civility is an English derivative of the Latin word for “citizen.” Indeed, Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary defines “civil” as “of or relating to citizen.” Haltom’s premise was that to exhibit “civility” is not to exhibit weakness. Rather, the act of civility is to exhibit strength.
It is much easier these days to utilize the tactics of fear, divisiveness, acrimony, hatred and even bigotry.
The Dec. 9 edition of USA Today discussed the results of a new poll concerning “political hostility.” Poll results indicated “nearly three of every four Americans said it would be good for the country if Americans ‘reject political hostility and divisiveness and focus more on common ground.’” By the same token, “fewer than one in 10 surveyed think political rancor between ordinary Americans will decrease in the next 10 years, compared to nearly half who think it will increase.”
Polar opposites is the political game. Socialists like AOC and her “squad” and radical Trumpites continue to poison both the political and social environments.
They thrive on threats and poisoned agendas. The degree of naked hatred between the two sides is palpable and dangerous.
However, every time I become completely discouraged because of people like Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, who tweeted an animated murder of AOC and an assault on Joe Biden, I think about those who have (or had) the ability to disagree without being hostile or even threatening such as my late friend Bruce Shine and Sen. Bob Dole.
Bruce was a yellow dog Democrat with a pedigree. Bob Dole could seemingly stare down rain from the clouds but had a humorous side that germinated goodwill toward him from even his staunchest political foes.
For the past several years, I have been part of a group of old f—ts who eat lunch together and attempt to solve world problems, or even local problems. Bruce was the Democratic floor leader of this bunch who was supported by his right-hand man, the late Tommy Hulse. A member of the other side of the table was the late Gorman Waddell, who had no stomach for Democratic policies and who advocated a conservative Republican agenda.
It is likely that the majority of the group are Republicans. But that never resulted in screams, yells, threats or even attempts to storm the Capitol. Bruce and Tommy would concede points to the other side, as Gorman and his Republican majority would as well. Now we have lost three of those “civil” people in less than a year.
Bob Dole’s funeral was heartening in the sense that both Democrats and Republicans paid tribute to the war hero without rancor.
When is the last time Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell agreed on anything? Dole ran for president against Bill Clinton. Yet, Clinton bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Bob Dole.
Partisan politics has always been a sometime sewer line venue. And while it may be somewhat off subject, Tennessee’s new law that permits partisan school board elections is beyond misguided. Do we not have enough partisan distress in Washington, Nashville, Blountville, Jonesborough and other places?
I would wager a fine sum that Bruce, Tommy and Gorman would not be pleased with, or support, partisan school board elections.
Someone said to me the other day that remaining with nonpartisan elections would provoke opportunities for Democrats to express opinions on curricula. My response: So what! Sometimes we need to hear the other side whether we agree or not.