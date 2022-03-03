I guess everyone has kept up with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I’m sure some more than others, and perhaps I and others like me more than most. We all know that it’s a tragic story as any war is tragic, with killing, maiming, and homes and businesses destroyed. Most of us are outraged by the invasion. I don’t think many actually applaud it. The un-outraged in this country are those who don’t pay attention to anything.
I almost didn’t write this column. Things are changing so fast much of this may be out of date when this is printed. But I’ll give it a try.
As I write this, the Russians are having a tougher go of it in Ukraine than they evidently thought they’d have. Ukrainian resistance has been fierce and heroic. But, despite the flow of arms from NATO countries that was announced over last weekend, they are outnumbered and outgunned.
By the time this column sees print, they may have captured Kyiv. The Ukrainians may have retreated into the western part of their country.
There’s been a great deal of press over the sanctions imposed by NATO countries, including the United States.
Some think they were too late in coming, or that they haven’t gone far enough. But all the same, they seem to be having effect. Wealthy Russian oligarchs can’t access their assets in many countries. Russian banks can’t get access to foreign credit. The ruble is now worth something more than toilet paper, but not nearly what it was worth a few days ago.
Of course, the sanctions do not, as I write this column, include Russian oil. That’s because of foolish choices made by both our government and those of Western Europe, many in the past year. If we were energy independent, as we were just 18 months ago, maybe Vladimir Putin wouldn’t have been so bold.
Unfortunately, the sanctions don’t hurt just the oligarchs, who are Putin’s cronies. They hurt the common Russians as well. These are people who don’t have a meaningful say in their government, or a real choice in electing their leaders. Some of them blame Putin and are demonstrating on the streets, which is strictly illegal in their country. I suspect many, though, blame us, and our allies.
In any event, the sanctions have been effective enough for Putin to put the Russian nuclear forces on alert. That’s frightening. It is something I’d prefer not be under consideration. Even “tactical” nukes are awful, nasty weapons.
I noticed Putin’s announcement came at the same time it was announced there will be “peace talks” in Belarus, a Putin allied country that borders Ukraine. Maybe Putin simply wants to sound bellicose while at the same time negotiating. But if anyone really knows, I’m not one of them.
When Putin announced the invasion, he made a speech that explained his view that Ukraine is historically and naturally part of Russia, and suggested that the Russians absorbing it was simply restoring the natural order that the Communists had gummed up when the Soviet Union broke apart. I feel sure that message resonates with many Russians, to whom Ukraine is the “first Russia,” home of the “Rus” who, in medieval times, built trading cities at Kyiv and Novgorod. There’s no question that Ukraine was part of the old Tsarist Empire that the Soviets inherited.
But the thing is, contrary to Putin’s expectations, the Ukrainians do not share Putin’s vision. They see Russia as the country that terrorized their population under the tsars, and starved it, killing millions, under the Soviets. If they did not feel a strong Ukrainian national identity, the resistance to the Russian tank and motor-rifle regiments would not be so determined.
The Ukrainian defense may fail. It may have failed already before you read this column. But the stoutness of the resistance leads me to the main point of this column, which is why we in the Tri-Cities should care about what happens in Ukraine.
I get news alerts daily from this newspaper, WJHL, and a number of national news feeds. One thing I noticed from the local reports was the number of Ukrainians who are here in the Tri-Cities. One young woman was interviewed on television. Other Ukrainians, with their friends, held a rally in Johnson City.
Ukraine is half a world away, but aircraft fly fast. What happens there affects us here.
Yes, we should care.