When we were young, we looked at the world with wonder. We enjoyed doing something for the first time. Often, we delighted in doing the same thing over and over (and over), much to our parents’ chagrin.
As we mature, the world seems to come more into focus. We learn about morality and productivity, about right and wrong, about what makes things easier or harder. Perhaps most of all we learn about ourselves.
We begin to understand our strengths and weaknesses. What we are good at and what we are not. All of these begin to channel us into what we would become, even if it is not what we might wish ourselves to be.
It is part of the process of garnering self-awareness. “I am this. I am not that.” We can’t help but define ourselves in relationship to others, much like a curve can only be understood in contrast to a straight line (the degree to which it deviates). We exist in an environment measured as much by how we diverge as by how alike we may be.
This doesn’t seem to leave us with much grounding. What if I choose different reference points than my neighbor? We may both think ourselves “fine chaps,” but relative to what?
I would like to think I chose a higher standard, which would of course make me “better” than him (likely he thought the same thing of me).
I suppose this is the utility of faith. My belief in God helps me to understand that there are absolute, if unattainable, standards for morality and behavior. I am a fallen being (as are we all) so will never approach perfection in this world. But at least I have some notion of how far I am from that point.
Sadly, this leaves me with a bit of self-disappointment. It is such a long way to go. And, I’m not sure I’m even making forward progress.
We also float in a sea of time. What made someone “good” 200 years ago might not make the grade today (at least by our standards). In that we are captive of the relativistic forces at work on us. Even the societal standards of the 1950s and ’60s when I was growing up are far different than today.
I recently watched a YouTube video of advertisements that could not be shown today (many I remembered from my youth). Even I cringed at some of them. At others I laughed.
Does this make me “better” than my antecedents? Does this make the next generation more worthy than mine?
How can this be so when our goals, aspirations and behaviors are inevitably captive to our time?
Did I become that which I wished to be? This is shrouded in haze. Over my life, what I have wanted to be has morphed as I grew. I once believed I would be a poet or photographer, living Hemingway’s “Movable Feast.” (This column is as close as I have gotten.) I never thought I would follow my father into the Army, but I did. I dreamt of becoming another Rommel or Patton. I fell off the bandwagon somewhere along that path. I thought I might go into politics. Being a “one-term wonder” on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen dissuaded me from that path. A life full of as many stumbles as successes.
Please don’t think this an exercise in melancholy. I am generally content with where I am, but I can’t say that it is what I previously dreamed of. We seem unable to even conceive of the possibilities or constraints that will ultimately define our lives.
The passage from 1 Corinthians 13:1 seems relevant, “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child...” I know that I have evolved from that kid, but I see as many differences as similarities. The hopes and aspirations have morphed into what has become rather than what might be. In that, the closing lines pertain, “... but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” I know that this particular passage implies something more profound in terms of my maturation. Faith versus reality. However, the ideas seem just as relevant to the physical environment in which we live.
At 65, I suppose I have already “grown up.” Yet, I somehow still feel that I haven’t gotten “there” (wherever that is).
Maybe I need to turn back the mental clock a bit and open my heart to listen to what God may yet have in store.
