Was wind to blame for the massive Texas blackout? As with many such questions, the answer is not simple. Yes, loss of wind power contributed, but it was far from the only issue. As many turbines iced up, wind production dropped, not because of a lack of wind, but because they did not have deicing equipment installed.
Most wind turbines such as those in Denmark, Germany, Minnesota and other colder localities have deicing capability similar to a rear window defroster on cars. This allows the turbines to work in the ice and cold. Unfortunately, most wind turbines in Texas do not have this feature. This loss of wind led to a 4.7 gigawatt (GW) shortfall in electricity, according to detailed production numbers available online from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Unfortunately, at the same time, one of the nuclear plants in Texas shut down as a water intake line froze. This loss of nuclear caused an additional shortfall of 1.4 GW of power.
Natural gas tried to cover the shortfalls, but again there were problems. When gas is extracted out of the ground, there is some water mixed in. In most areas there are dewatering systems to remove the water and other contaminants at the well head, but not in Texas. So many wells and pipelines froze, blocking the flow of natural gas. This led to another 12.3 GW of electric shortfall, or 2.6 times the loss of wind production.
Coal piles also froze, contributing another 3.6 GW of outages. All told, 22 GW of power was lost in a short period of time, while at the same time demand spiked during a very cold and very widespread freeze. Wind production was 20% of that loss, with traditional “thermal” plants being 80% of the loss.
However, there is another factor that likely contributed more to the massive outage than the large loss of generation of power. The Texas grid wants to be independent to ensure there is no federal oversight. So there are few interlinks between Texas and the rest of the country, making it difficult to import much power when needed in a crisis like this.
Another part of that independence contributed to Texas not winterizing its grid even though this was highly recommended after the last large outage due to cold weather in 2011. While a commission wanted to take stronger winterization steps, the recommendations were watered down to the point they had no effect. In most regulated markets, the utilities are not able to brush off such recommendations after a major outage.
So the net effect wind did not cause the massive blackouts, but wind did not help either. Germany, which has double the wind and solar of Texas — and a very highly regulated grid — averaged only 12 minutes of electric outage in 2019, or just 4% that of the average American customer. So we know one can integrate over 35% renewables into a large grid and do it reliably, as Germany and several other countries are doing it now.
Now I will pivot to an entirely different topic — electric vehicles. Now that COVID is waning, the newly formed Appalachian Highlands Electric Vehicle owners group is partnering with National Drive Electric Earth Day to host two ride-and-drive events in the Tri-Cities this April. On Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Pinnacle – Overlook, right beside Best Buy, we are planning to have more than a dozen electric vehicles with owners on hand, allowing you see up close many of the electric vehicles now on the market and learn how easy and inexpensively one can charge them.
A second event will be held on Thursday, April 22, at Bays Mountain from 1 to 4 p.m., as they celebrate 50 years of the park. Along with several Teslas we should have the new Ford Mach-E Mustang, VW’s ID4 and Toyota’s RAV4 Prime as well.
In respect for COVID, masks will be required at the events and car windows will remain down, or at least cracked as vehicles are shown. So please dress accordingly.
Moving to an electric vehicle is likely the biggest thing one can do to help the environment. When I started my own sustainable journey, I discovered that my cars, at 29,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year, were emitting the lion’s share of our emissions. By moving to electric drive, we cut that by 20,000 pounds per year, and that was before we jumped to solar, reducing that even more.