After reading and writing so much about Fort Patrick Henry, I thought I should say a little bit about the man it’s named for — one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Patrick Henry.
But first, a note about the last story on Fort Patrick Henry.
In the story there was a reference to John Donaldson and company floating down the Holston River and founding Nashville. In fact, it’s Donelson, not Donaldson. People writing to me spelled it both ways, and I grew numb to the spelling. But that’s no excuse, given how many times I have written about the fighting at Fort Donelson near Nashville.
The Donelson flotilla departed from the banks of the Holston River at Fort Patrick Henry on Dec. 22, 1779, with 30 flatboats loaded with about 200 people and eventually arrived at the French Lick, or Big Salt Springs, on the Cumberland River where Nashville is today.
Now back to Patrick Henry the man.
The young Henry was homeschooled with the Bible as one of his textbooks. In fact, throughout his life he was known to read the Bible for an hour each day. He was also a fiddle player and would play at the Hanover Tavern from time to time when he worked there.
He is often referred to as one of the Founding Fathers, but he was a father in life as well. He had 17 children, six by his first wife, Sarah Shelton, who passed away after 21 years of marriage, and 11 by his second wife, Dorothea, who was half his age. Plus, as near as I can find out, he had 77 grandchildren.
Henry was the first post-colonial governor of Virginia and served as a delegate to the first and second Continental Congresses. But what he is most noted for is his fiery speech before the Second Virginia Convention.
During this speech Henry said, “If we were base enough to desire it, it is now too late to retire from the contest. There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come.
“It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, peace, peace but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!”
Henry ended his speech with those now famous words, “I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Among those at the convention listening to Henry were George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. One person at the convention, Judge St. George Tucker, attempted to write down Henry’s speech. Which was a good thing because Henry never wrote his speeches down in advance. He spoke extemporaneously and however the spirit moved him.
Henry distrusted the idea of a strong central government and opposed the ratification of the Constitution of the United States because, at the time, it lacked any protection for the rights of the individual. He also opposed the formation of a national bank. Also, like Washington, he avoided affiliations with any political parties.
Like Jefferson, Henry was a slaveowner opposed to slavery.
In 1773, Henry wrote of slavery, “Is it not amazing that at a time, when the rights of humanity are stated and understood with precision, in a country, above all others, fond of liberty, that in such an age, and in such a country, we find men professing a religion the most humane, mild, gentle and generous, adopting a principle as repugnant to humanity, as it is inconsistent with the Bible, and destructive to morality? Every thinking, honest man rejects it in speculation, how few in practice from conscientious motives!
“Would anyone believe that I am the master of slaves of my own purchase? I am drawn along by the general inconvenience of living here without them. I will not, and cannot justify it. However culpable my conduct, I will so far pay my devoir to virtue, as to own the excellence and rectitude of her precepts, and lament my want of conformity to them.
“I believe a time will come when an opportunity will be offered to abolish this lamentable evil. Everything we can do is to improve it, if it happens in our day; if not, let us transmit to our descendants, together with our slaves, a pity for their unhappy lot, and an abhorrence of slavery. If we cannot reduce this wished for reformation to practice, let us treat the unhappy victims with lenity. It is the furthest advance we can make toward justice. It is a debt we owe to the purity of our religion, to show that it is at variance with that law which warrants slavery.
“I know not when to stop. I could say many things on the subject, a serious view of which gives a gloomy perspective to future times.”
After many years as a lawyer, politician, farmer, distiller and land speculator, he moved to a farm at Red Hill, where he passed away on June 6,1799 at the age of 63. His will divided his estate among his wife and children, but sadly failed to include any directive to free his slaves, even though he spoke against the institution so many times.
