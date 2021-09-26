Look at the numbers: How many who have died over the past weeks in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia had not been vaccinated? Well over 90%. How many children, spouses, friends did those unfortunate people infect? What a ridiculous situation. And, notwithstanding what the loudmouths say, it ain’t political. Even Trump tells people to get vaccinated.
Ken Burns of “Civil War,” “Jazz,” “Baseball,” etc. documentaries made a statement in a recent podcast that seems ever so true: The current era is the equivalent of the Civil War, the Great Depression, and/or World War II. The divisions within the country are great. Both sides are entrenched. Both have agendas. Both could care less about what is best for the entire United States. An act of defiance defined by refusing to be vaccinated is closely akin to believing gold can be produced by alchemy. To repeat, what a ridiculous situation.
•••
In the Sept. 22 edition of USA Today, Deena Yellin explores the reasons 25% of Americans proclaim they have left organized religion and become what Yellin terms “Nones.” Put another way, “… one of the fastest-growing movements in America: the ‘Nones,’ people whose relationship with institutionalized religion can best be described as ‘none’ or ‘nothing.’”
Interestingly enough, this does not mean the “Nones” have become atheists. Many maintain a faith and belief in a supreme being, even the biblical God.
They just do not “practice” their beliefs in the confines of a Sunday or Saturday service.
The “Nones” do not consist of just those who formerly belonged to a Christian church. Rather, there are “former” Muslims and Jews who have exited the door of organized religion.
What does this mean?
My four religion courses in undergraduate school combined with one psychology course do not provide an answer for me. I do perceive that many younger people feel constrained by the rigors of the organized church. Some churches are more rigorous than others. Some denominations have weathered and continue to weather the exposed sexual abuse of children. That would tend to discourage a young family from going to church on Sunday.
My sense is that before COVID, many people quit attending church not because they decided it was bad or boring, but because it took an effort they preferred to put into other activities.
It took me almost 50 years before I felt comfortable going to church without wearing a coat and tie.
The waning of dedicated attendance does suggest a waning in faith. However, Yellin’s article suggests the “Nones” have not quit pursuing “faith.” They just seek other venues and outlets — such as meditation. Many churches have the so-called “contemporary service,” with drums and electric guitars to keep the faithful entertained.
That is fine. Showmanship has always been a hallmark of a successful church experience. That is not my cup of tea. I prefer the solitude of Scripture, hymns I remember from childhood, and a good sermon. I am forever comfortable in that environment.
And it can safely be said that even the traditional model has much room for one to explore those doubts about the biblical story and traditional dogma that accompanies the story.
I would prefer to see the pews full again. COVID has greatly accelerated the exodus of the “Nones.” When one gets out of the “habit” of church attendance because there is no service or activities are limited, it is easy to reconsider what form and practices faith requires.
The traditional church remains a pillar of society. It does good things for many. There are few meditation classes feeding the poor, keeping the children during the week, visiting the sick, and comforting those whose loved ones have died. A yoga class is a poor substitute for a clothes closet open to those who seek a warm coat in the winter.
In the end, it is easier to be a “None” than to be an active church member. But if we all become “Nones,” there will be a gigantic hole in our society and a significantly reduced degree of faith in all of us.
