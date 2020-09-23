I am calling a temporary halt to my march with the Hawkins Boys this week to bring you some sad news.
It’s been less than a year since the passing of James I. “Bud” Robertson Jr., but now the history community has suffered another great loss with the passing of Ed Bearss at the age of 97.
I first heard of Bearss when he was one of the historians featured in the Ken Burns documentary “The Civil War.” It’s hard to believe that series turns 30 years old this month. I remember him and his unique delivery as he talked about John Brown.
Sometime later I had the chance to hear Bearss in person when he spoke at the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table. This is one of the reasons I urge those interested in history to checkout the TCCWRT. They bring in some of the top historians from across the nation to speak here in Kingsport.
Bearss was the National Park Service chief historian emeritus and one of the most sought-after guides in the nation, giving tours in his unique style well into his 90s. I have yet to take a tour at a national battlefield park where one of the guides doesn’t talk about doing their best “Ed Bearss” impersonation.
Before Bearss was a historian, he was a Marine in World War II. Originally assigned to the 22nd Marine Regiment, Bearss eventually transferred into the Marine Raiders. Before he could see action with that elite unit, he contracted malaria. After his recovery, he was reassigned to the 7th Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
It was as part of the 1st Marines that Bearss, walking point leading his platoon, was severely wounded in action on Jan. 2, 1944, at Cape Gloucester, New Britain.
As they were moving through the dense jungle, Bearss and his men clashed with the Japanese along a stream. During the fight, the Japanese opened up with a machine gun, striking Bearss in his left arm and then in his right shoulder. Every man in his platoon was either killed or wounded that day, except one man who remained in camp. The stream now bears the name “Suicide Creek” in Marine history.
Bearss made it out of the jungle and was evacuated to California, where he spent 26 months recovering from his wounds. He lost the use of his left hand, which was severely damaged in the fight, but he did get to keep his arm. He received the Purple Heart and was honorably discharged from the Marines as a corporal in 1946.
After the war, Bearss studied at Georgetown University, where he received a B.S. degree in foreign service. He later received an M.A. in history at Indiana University, where he wrote his thesis on Gen. Patrick Cleburne.
Bearss began working for the National Park Service in Vicksburg not long after leaving Indiana University. It was there that his research led him to find and recover the Union gunboat U.S.S. Cairo, which had been lost during the Civil War. He was promoted to Southeast regional historian in 1958. During the ’60s, he established or led efforts to improve and expand several national battlefield parks, including Pea Ridge in Arkansas, Wilson’s Creek in Missouri and both Stones River and Fort Donelson in Tennessee, as well as Fort Moultrie in South Carolina. He also served on the congressionally appointed Civil War Sites Advisory Commission.
In 1981, Bearss was named chief historian of the National Park Service and was granted the title chief historian emeritus after he retired in 1995.
Even after retirement from the National Park Service, Bearss continued giving tours and working for historic preservation projects across the nation. As one of the originators of the modern battlefield preservation movement, he was an early board member of the Civil War Preservation Trust, a predecessor to today’s American Battlefield Trust organization.
“For those of us who value the preservation and perpetuation of American history, few figures are more revered than Ed Bearss. His knowledge, passion and energy were without equal, and he will be missed tremendously by so many,” said American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer, “Ed’s decades-long commitment to protecting special places and making the stories of our past come to life laid the groundwork for organizations like ours, which will embody his legacy for generations to come.”
On June 2, 2018, the American Battlefield Trust gave Bearss its most prestigious award, which happens to be named after him, the “Edwin C. Bearss Lifetime Achievement Award.” And I was lucky enough to be sitting in the audience there in Newport News, Virginia, that evening. In addition, Bearss has been honored with a granite monument on the Vicksburg Campaign’s Champion Hill battlefield in Mississippi.
In looking back at all the times Bearss spoke here in Kingsport, TCCWRT’s Wayne Strong said, “We should feel honored to have had him speak to our TCCWRT for up to 15 years running. He never failed to give a great program or to answer any question presented to him. Ed, you will be missed, immensely, by all of your Civil War fans. Rest in peace.”
At the request of the Bearss family, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed Bearss may be made to the American Battlefield Trust. Recognizing the special place that these battlefields held in his heart, gifts to the Edwin C. Bearss Memorial Fund will be used to secure additional lands associated with the Vicksburg Campaign.