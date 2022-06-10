“Alice laughed. ‘There’s no use trying,’ she said. ‘One can’t believe impossible things.’ ‘I daresay you haven’t had much practice,’ said the Queen. ‘When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast …”
This quotation from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” is a fitting way to begin this week’s column, because sometimes these days I feel as though I really do live in Wonderland, because we are so frequently asked to believe the unlikely, the improbable, the impossible, or the downright wrong.
And we’re frequently told that to do so is not only permissible, but refusing to go along is wicked.
Let me offer some examples. The reader can decide whether what we’re being asked to accept is unlikely, improbable, impossible or wrong.
In the realm of economic policy, we’ve been variously told that inflation isn’t real, that inflation is temporary, that unchecked federal spending has no impact on inflation, and that hostility toward domestic petroleum production has no effect at all on either the availability or price of fuel. It doesn’t appear that many people actually believe this litany, but most of the ones who do must work for the so-called legacy or mainstream media. At least, most reporting hasn’t seemed to doubt it.
In the area of firearms crimes and regulation, what we’ve seen is proposals that pretend to address the problem, but do not. I am not the first to observe that most proposed legislation or regulation is directed at the sale of firearms to people who are not criminals.
Criminal use of firearms is hardly ever addressed. Yet statistics show that most shootings are conducted by criminals who do not acquire their guns legally. Don’t believe it? Look it up in the FBI database.
No one much is calling for strict enforcement of existing laws prohibiting the sale of firearms intended to be used by someone other than the purchaser.
Few are arguing for mandatory sentencing guidelines for gun criminals. In fact, based on the number of repeat gun-crime offenders, courts and prosecutors in some places seem to be competing to let gun criminals back on the streets.
Instead we’re asked to believe that restrictions on the lawful purchase of firearms will actually help decrease gun crime. Or that prohibiting the sale of weapons that look “military” but are no more lethal than many others will have an impact. That’s unlikely, but easier to talk about than arresting and disarming urban criminals.
But what takes the cake when discussing the promotion of the impossible are some of the current claims about gender. I really should say “sex,” because I’m old enough to remember when sex was an attribute and not an activity, and when “gender” was an attribute of pronouns and not people. Regardless of the nomenclature, we’re told that sexual orientation is innate, predetermined. That may be true, actually. (I don’t care because, not being inclined to interfere with what consenting adults do in private, it really doesn’t matter to me whether the reason for it is genetic or choice.)
Yet we’re asked to believe, at the same time, that gender is mutable, flexible and fluid, and that whether a person is male or female is determined by personal choice and not by biology. Any inconsistency between the two propositions must be ignored; otherwise, one is transphobic, homophobic, xenophobic, bigoted and wicked. At least that’s what we’re told.
I’m not inclined to be unkind or cruel to anyone. If an adult wants to be transgendered, I wouldn’t deny that person the freedom to make that choice. I’m fine to use that individual’s choice of pronouns. That’s only being polite. But politeness does not require me to concede that every person who claims transgender status can fluidly change back and forth from male to female depending on mood. Still less does it lead me to believe that in the pursuit of the ideology of gender, we should permit children to be propagandized, drugged and ultimately mutilated.
It’s all rather like the old Soviet policy promoted by the biologist Trofim Lysenko, who claimed, like a good Marxist, that plants like wheat could change their characteristics to conform to their environment. That foolishness led to crop failure and famine.
I decline to be labeled with any of the phobias listed above. But I do admit to one. The Latin term is timor nugae — fear of nonsense. I’ll accept that one.