On the first day of the American Battlefield Trust conference, I had the chance to tour one of the nation’s newest museums, the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The museum has been open for a little more than a year, and the grounds around it are still under construction to host outdoor exhibits and events.
As you approach the front doors of the museum, you see a row of freestanding pylons, which tell the stories of various soldiers throughout history. One of the very first you see is Sgt. Alvin C. York, 328th Infantry, from Tennessee. Nearby you see a pylon dedicated to Virginia’s Sgt. William H. Carney, the first Black man to win the Medal of Honor. Stepping through the doors and into the massive lobby, you see a formation of these soldiers’ pylons leading you into the galleries.
Some of these large galleries could be a museum all their own. One of the first to catch my attention was the “Army and Society” gallery. I was drawn to it by the sight of a full-size reproduction of a 1908 Wright flyer with mannequins representing Orville Wright and 1st Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge. I met a guide who told me more.
After the Wright brothers flew a heavier-than-air machine at Kitty Hawk in 1903, the Army challenged inventors to provide an aircraft that could carry two passengers, fly 40 miles an hour and remain airborne for an hour.
In 1908, Orville Wright brought his aircraft to Fort Myer, Virginia, for Army demonstrations. He flew several test flights accompanied by an observer. On Sept. 17, the machine crashed, sparing Wright but killing Selfridge, who became the first American soldier to lose his life in an aircraft mishap. The Wright design was improved and trials resumed at Fort Myer in 1909. Orville completed a pair of flights that exceeded the War Department’s endurance and speed requirements, and the Army agreed to purchase the plane for $30,000.
The guide then pointed to a Sikorsky R-4 helicopter hanging from the ceiling.
Many of us are familiar with the early use of helicopters in the Korean War thanks to the TV show “MASH.” But few people know that helicopters were first used to rescue downed pilots in World War II. The guide told the story of one of those early rescues.
On April 21, 1944, a small rescue airplane flown by American Murphy Hladovack and carrying three wounded British soldiers was shot down in Burma. A second airplane located the downed craft but was unable to find a nearby place to land. The decision was made to send in one of the new “eggbeaters,” as early helicopters were called.
A Sikorsky YR-4B flown by 2nd Lt. Carter Harman was the only helicopter in service in that theater of operation at the time. It was a long distance away, and its range was so short that Harman had to carry extra cans of gas in the passenger seat, land on the way, and refuel from the cans. Land again at a base and refuel both the helicopter and the cans. And then land again to refuel using the cans again. Then repeat the whole process.
When Harman arrived at a base near the crash site on April 25, he was told that the four downed men had not been found by the Japanese, but their health was deteriorating rapidly. Because he could fly only one person out at a time, a riverbed was found where a rescue plane could land. He would then fly from the crash site to the riverbed and back, reducing the amount of time for each trip.
Harman successfully rescued two of the men. But as he landed after the second rescue, his engine overheated and began to seize up, so he shut down for the night to let it cool and see if he could get it running again. He was able to get airborne the next day and rescue the last two men.
As Harman picked up the very last man, the engine on his helicopter began to act up again just as a group of soldiers broke out of the tree line running in his direction. He was able to keep the engine running, get away and back to the riverbed.
Also in the gallery behind the Wright flyer is a large glass case with several artifacts and displays from the space program. Dr. Wernher Von Braun worked for the U.S. Army in the Army Ballistic Missile Agency, the guide pointed out, and because of that the Army played a major role in early space flight.
After the Navy’s Vanguard rocket blew up on the launch pad on Dec. 6, 1957, the government turned to the Army and Von Braun. On Jan. 31, 1958, our first satellite, Explorer 1, was launched on the Army’s Jupiter-C rocket. A full size reproduction of Explorer 1 is on display in the gallery.
In fact Army rockets also launched the first U.S. monkeys and the first American man, Alan Shepard, into space. Fun fact: Monkey Able’s space suit is on display next to the reproduction of Explorer 1 in the gallery.
I started out in this column to give you an overview of the new museum, and it seems I have gotten distracted. Then again, that’s what happened to me at the museum.
Next week I will try to stay on point and tell you more about the fantastic new museum of the U.S. Army.