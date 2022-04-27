Just in time for Earth Day last Friday came word that on March 29 wind had become the second-largest source of daily electricity in the U.S., surpassing coal and nuclear for the first time ever. Two weeks later, wind did it again. Our country’s wind and solar output doubled between 2008 and 2018. Since March 2019, their output of Earth-friendly energy has nearly doubled again.
Nature has a powerful way of teaching us wisdom, and the more wisdom we learn and the better choices we make will, in the words of Carl Sagan, “Preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.” As we ponder what we will lose if we do not treat every day as Earth Day, here are some quotes to help us make those better choices.
“First thing in the morning you look after yourself, you brush your teeth and wash your face, don’t you? Well, the second thing you must do is to look after the planet.” Antoine De Saint-Exupery
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Margaret Mead
“Unless someone like you cares an awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” The Lorax
“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” Jane Goodall
“You must take action. You must do the impossible. Because giving up can never ever be an option.” Greta Thunberg
“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” Lady Bird Johnson
“The Earth is what we all have in common.” Wendell Berry
“Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.” Albert Einstein
“Leave it better than you found it.” Anonymous
“Land really is the best art.” Andy Warhol
“Let us permit nature to have her way. She understands her business better than we do.” Michel de Montaigne
“The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.” Pope John Paul II
“We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the Earth as its other creatures do.” Barbara Ward
“The good man is the friend of all living things.” Gandhi
“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” Franklin D. Roosevelt
“And this, our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything.” William Shakespeare
“We are on Earth to take care of life. We are on Earth to take care of each other.” Xiye Bastida
“You can’t be suspicious of a tree, or accuse a bird or a squirrel of subversion or challenge the ideology of a violet.” Hal Borland
“He that plants trees loves others beside himself.” Thomas Fuller
“Never does nature say one thing and wisdom another.” Juvenal
“On earth there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it.” Jules Renard
“To leave the world better than you found it, sometimes you have to pick up other people’s trash.” Bill Nye, the science guy
On every Earth Day and on every day, we need to remember that “There are no passengers on Spaceship Earth. We are all crew.” Marshall McLuhan.