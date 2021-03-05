My mother was born at High Point Hospital in North Carolina. I also was born there, prematurely and with a shock of bright orange/red hair. Mother told me that the hospital staff were so delighted that they spread the news about delivering a red-haired baby all over the hospital.
Recently, I noticed a headline during my internet news crawl that gave me pause. Raina Delisle had written an article for Today’s Parent.com titled “Intersex. When A Baby Isn’t Quite Boy Or Girl.” “Being intersex is almost as common as having red hair, yet no one ever talks about it. Here’s one family’s story of raising an intersex child.”
This was a shock to me. Probability-wise, I was nearly as likely to have been born with a body that would have made it difficult to determine my gender as I actually was born with a normal female infant body and carrot-colored hair. What would my 42-year-old parents, neither of whom had a high school education, have done? This would have been no fault of theirs or of mine (of course). But someone would have arbitrarily had to choose a gender for my birth certificate.
This gives the whole gender identity controversy now underway a whole new twist. I’d always intuitively believed that people who are part of the LGBT demographic hadn’t really had a choice about it all. I don’t know how many people in this category were born as intersex infants. But this new knowledge about a formerly hush-hush anomaly in infants as well as hearing from a friend that being “different” was not their choice clinched it for me.
Gender identity issues are not due to simply choosing an alternate lifestyle, and they’re certainly not a sin. These people were created that way although they often try to conform to the expectations of the family and society in which they must live. And it must be horrible for them.
These are all reasons why I strongly believe that people’s decisions to flip out of society’s mold and re-conform to their God-given natural identities are a positive development in their lives. And anyone who harasses them for it is just plain wrong. Conversion therapy is cruel. And I’m really fatigued with all these people who’ve used the Bible to persecute people whom God made differently from others. Many churches have also come to this same conclusion. LGBT is not a result of nurture. (Most come from “straight” parents. How could it be nurture?) It’s nature.
There is currently a major controversy involving transgender student athletes’ participation in female sports. Most sporting activities have long been divided by gender because male hormones tend to give male athletes superior size, endurance and strength compared to most females. In 2019, a biological adult female with above-regulation (although natural) testosterone levels lost her lawsuit seeking to allow her to compete as a woman in all Olympic running events. Gender regulations in sports medicine are extremely complicated. And top researchers in the field are not all in agreement.
The best shot I’ve seen on addressing this is an article by Dan Avery for NBCnews.com about a study published in January in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The study evaluated assertions that hormone therapy in transgender females before or at puberty eliminates any edge that formerly being a male would’ve provided the athlete over natural female athletes.
The author concluded that, at the Olympic (elite) level, the current one-year waiting period for athletes who are transitioning is not adequate and should be increased to two years. But he insists that his conclusion does not apply to youth/recreational athletes. At that level “probably one year is sufficient for most people to be able to compete.”
Tennessee has joined several other states in introducing legislation to ban transgender student athletes from competing in female sports. There is currently a lawsuit in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in response to Idaho’s “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which was passed a year ago but is currently blocked until the case is finally adjudicated.
I wish the transgender students well in every way, whether or not they were born as intersex infants and the wrong decision was made regarding their “official” gender. Transgender sports medicine research continues in an effort to allow transgender students to be able to play the sports they enjoy without having an unfair advantage. I urge lawmakers to have compassion and to follow the science.