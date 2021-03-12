The past few weeks have brought some developments that may seem unrelated, but I think they tie together pretty well. I will try to explain why in this column.
Athletes kneeling during the playing of the national anthem is again in the news, especially locally, as East Tennessee State University basketball players have done so at ETSU home games. Their actions have provoked angry reactions on social media and from East Tennessee legislators, who have called on the university to punish the student athletes for their perceived disrespect of their country.
At the federal level, two congressmen have written cable telecommunications providers to remove outlets like Fox News, Newsmax and One America Network from their subscription offerings.
They have also held hearings demanding the same networks be shut down. The justification is that the targeted outlets have published “false news.”
I suspect that the state legislators who called for the punishment of the ETSU athletes (some of whom I have supported in the past and expect to support again) will be surprised and chagrined that I am lumping them in with the leftist congressmen who are calling for censorship of right-leaning news outlets.
And I am sure the leftist congressmen will not want their views associated with anti-kneeling legislators in East Tennessee.
No matter. I do think the two sentiments are related.
To be clear, I do not think the ETSU basketball players have made a wise choice in how they get their message out. Although young, they are smart enough to realize that their actions provoke outrage and are perceived by many as disrespectful of our nation and its symbols and institutions.
In their youthful immaturity, they may not realize that their message (of which I am a bit unclear because they haven’t really articulated it) is being buried in the outrage. I’d prefer to see them express themselves in another way, by press conference, letters to the editor of local newspapers, television interviews, or whatever.
But do I think they have the right to express themselves peacefully in the way they have, where they have done it? I do. ETSU is a state institution, and is bound by the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution to protect the freedom of speech guaranteed to us all by the First Amendment to the same Constitution. Tennessee’s state constitution, I might add, contains the same guarantees.
These are not professional athletes, whose employers have more latitude than state institutions. (More on workplace free speech anon.) On campus, they enjoy all of the rights of the state and federal constitutions, and also ensured by the Campus Free Speech Act passed a few years ago by the same legislators who now call on their university to discipline them. As such, they are entitled to free speech, whether we agree or disagree.
Thus, I applaud ETSU President Brian Nolan’s statement of support for these players, although I wish it had been more nuanced.
My disagreement is that the statement was unqualified. ETSU should support its students, but not no matter what they do. What if they proposed to burn down the university? Would he support them in that? I doubt it.
As for the two old (even compared to me) congressmen who wrote letters to telecommunications providers, they have simply come out of the closet as the left-wing totalitarians they are. The hearings they held would have been meaningless, except that in some quarters they were taken seriously. That’s shocking.
Have the media they attacked presented narratives that have been discredited, shown to be false or unsubstantiated? Oh, sure. But media outlets these congressmen presumably like have done the same, over and over, editorializing rather than reporting, and suppressing news they dislike. But I don’t propose to shut them down.
Freedom of expression is a precious liberty. I do not like seeing it disrespected. But more and more we live in a society in which we are protective of our own free speech rights, but disrespectful of those of others. While not all speech is protected (libel and slander are not), most is. That includes even false speech or hate speech, in most contexts. The remedy for falsehood is truth; the remedy for hate is tolerance.
What about the workplace? It’s true that private employers are not as restricted as public entities. But private companies will do well to sponsor a culture of respectful free speech.
That’s the American way.