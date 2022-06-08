Once more we are expressing thoughts and prayers for murdered children on social media, demanding Congress act to prevent such heinous acts. Despite most of us demanding change, this atrocity will too soon disappear from media and our consciousness with nothing substantive being accomplished, because the will of the majority will have been thwarted by the minority. (And the few who remember past such events will add “again.”)
Here are some facts about guns and the murder of our children by guns. According to a June 2021 Pew Research survey, “four-in-ten U.S. adults say they live in a household with a gun, including 30% who say they own one.” The 30% own almost 400 million firearms, according to the latest Small Arms Survey. That is, roughly, 120 guns for every 100 people. In comparison, France had an average of 19 guns per 100 civilians. India had five.
That same survey also estimates there are 857 million civilian-owned firearms in the world. That means just 4% of the global population, us, owns 46% of all civilian-owned firearms on earth. U.S. firearm deaths increased 43% from 2010 to 2020. Fifty-four percent of those deaths were suicides, while only 43% were homicides. Both categories included young children. Another Pew survey found that almost half of Americans know someone who has been shot. Ponder those stunning statistics.
Then ponder these. In 2020, for the first time in our nation’s history, gun violence became the No. 1 cause of death for our children and adolescents. According to the Gun Violence Center, so far in 2022, at least 653 children and teens have been killed by guns, with another 1,609 children and teens injured.
University of San Francisco and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers for years have compared the rates of firearm deaths in the U.S. and other populous, high-income countries — mostly in Europe. They found that of the 29 countries in the latest study, the U.S. accounted for almost 97% of the firearm deaths among children 4 years old or younger, and 92% of firearm deaths for those between the ages of 5 and 14.
The Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence finds that nearly 8,000 children and teens on average were shot and more than 1,600 died each year between 2015 and 2019. Of those who died, 52% were murdered, 40% died from gun suicide and 5% were killed unintentionally. And there were anywhere from 11 to 75 shootings with casualties (both injuries and deaths) at public and private elementary and secondary schools each year between 2000 and 2020.
The Buffalo and Uvalde murderers were both 18 and both armed with legally purchased assault-style guns. How can that be when neither was old enough to legally purchase alcohol and tobacco? Consider that last month, a week before either event, a three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals panel for the 9th Circuit struck down California’s ban on semiautomatic rifle sales to anyone under 21, holding it violates the Second Amendment.
Heather Cox Richardson’s 2022 Memorial Day column is about the dead of World War II, but her concluding lines apply equally to the 19 children and two adults murdered in Uvalde, Texas: “Thinking about our untimely dead is hard enough, but I am haunted by the holes those deaths rip forever in the social fabric: the discoveries not made, the problems not solved, the marriages not celebrated, the babies not born.”
Despite all these grim statistics, most gun owners are responsible individuals who use their firearms only for sports, like skeet and target competitions, or for hunting, and secure their firearms if young people live in or visit their homes.