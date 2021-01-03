So, what is going to happen now?
Donald Trump has been involuntarily retired as president for at least fours years. Democrats claim he is the worst president in U.S. history. Believe me, there have been worse. Republicans were left in the wilderness by Trump’s bizarre post-election behavior, which was predicated on overturning the obvious result of the election.
Joe Biden will presumably be inaugurated in three weeks. But how long will he enjoy his current mental faculties? Will soon-to-be Vice President Harris become a de facto chief executive? Woodrow Wilson’s spouse served as a behind-the-scenes president for over two years. There was no 25th Amendment then, no glare of the media and social media, nor did leaks from the sieve that is now the White House exist in the 1920s.
The early returns on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine suggest incompetence and, likely, gross misallocation. This may well rule the day for months. In the interim, the country is simply worn out with all of it. But as more and more say, “I’m going out,” more and more will become infected and create even more critical situations at health care facilities.
The education of American young people is not as critical as what is going on in the ICUs, but in the long run, more damage may be done to the economy and the social structure than is being caused by the virus itself. “Virtual” is not a magic pill that will teach a young child to read, write and count. An entire year of education has essentially been lost, and the new calendar year will seemingly bring more learning disasters.
The president and Congress have determined the only way to fight the effects of the virus is to throw money at it. The deficit was $19.9 trillion when Trump took office. Currently, it stands at $28 trillion, with a new “stimulus” package ready to hatch.
More fundamentally, the biggest threat to our democracy is the unspoken but growing concern that freedom must be restrained or denied altogether so as to address the virus, the aftereffects of the virus, and the economic and social inequities that worsen daily. I am convinced that Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, would suspend the rights guaranteed by the Constitution to address the COVID “problems” if he could get away with it. And Cuomo is not alone in his mindset.
So, as everyone seems to be saying that 2021 has got to be a better year, the fact is that may not be true. When the Germans and Japanese were finally defeated during World War II, what happened? We did not return to a peace-loving world. No, we jumped from hot war to Cold War and have lived on the brink of nuclear destruction ever since.
Boy, Bovender, you really know how to throw wet blankets on New Year’s parties. It is not by choice that I point out what appears to be the new reality. It is, however, that many assume life will go back to normal soon — as the vaccine is incompetently distributed. I just do not see this horrible “rash” clearing up merely with an application of hydrocortisone cream.
So, what do I suggest?
First, there must be some person or entity to run the vaccine distribution process who will impose uniformity on all 50 states. An organized national effort must be implemented, and that will not happen, if at all, until the new administration takes office. Second, some degree of bipartisanship must bubble up to the surface.
Also, remember the Marshall Plan? It wasn’t just throwing money around. It was organization and seeking cooperation to foster rational relief. The radical left and right need to shut the hell up and let the centrists do the job. We must all exercise patience and remember, after the vaccine, we must address the education crises. Gov. Bill Lee has set in motion a plan for Tennessee by calling for a special session of the General Assembly. Let’s hope something good results.
One last thing: What in the world would we have done without sports in 2020? The playing fields, gyms, rinks and courses saved my sanity and perhaps yours as well. The games must continue.