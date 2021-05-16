What a difference a year makes! It is encouraging to see the turnaround for a cleaner future in the USA, as we once again attempt to be a world leader. President Biden’s bold goal to halve our emissions by 2030 is both ambitious and achievable and will put us near the top of the pack in the race for a cleaner future. I am convinced that a 50% reduction is very achievable as we have done it ourselves, without extra costs, and to my surprise it has led to a better future for us.
Some 12 years ago, I checked our own personal carbon footprint and found to my dismay we were not below average or even average, as we were 7% above the average American household at 22 tons per year. At the time we set a goal of an 80% reduction, and I was skeptical we could achieve it. But at the end of 2020, we managed an 89% reduction, and rather than it being a sacrifice or costing us money, it is saving us money and has led to a better quality of life. So I look at us as a small microcosm of America, and here are a few of the things we have done and their impacts.
One of our early moves and a huge impact was to move to electric drive. This was eye opening on many levels. I was fortunate enough to own an early version of the Tesla Roadster, and I found myself with a car that could easily outhandle and outrun a Corvette or other fancy sports car, yet was cheaper to drive and better for the environment than a Prius.
The Roadster did 0-60 in 3.8 seconds, besting many a Corvette at Bristol’s Thunder Valley, yet I could drive to Knoxville and back on $5 of electricity. When I compared emissions on a per-mile basis back in 2011, the Roadster was a good 22% below a Prius and 70% lower than a Corvette. And since AEP has made good progress in reducing their emissions, if I were to now charge from AEP, the Roadster would be a nice 40% below a Prius and about 80% lower than a typical car.
We have since replaced the Roadster with a more practical Tesla Model 3, which is slightly more frugal to drive than the Roadster yet retains much of the performance. For our other car we did drive a Prius, and then a Chevy Volt and now a Toyota RAV4 Prime, which does a good job in towing our little camper.
As a plug-in it gets 42 miles of EV range per charge. By just changing our cars we dropped our emissions some 10 tons a year, allowing us to go from 7% above average to 45% below average. If you compare the base Model 3 to a Camry, Malibu or Accord and include five years of “fuel” and maintenance costs, I was surprised to find the Model 3 was cheaper than the more common gas cars.
The Model 3 is our preferred “trip” car as it is comfortable, low cost, and thanks to the SuperCharger network, it is easy and fast to charge. We plan our meals around charging, and more often than not the car is ready before we can finish our quick bite. So long trips, even at 650 miles a day, do not take us longer than it did in a gas car.
The electric vehicles added some to the household electric use — about $30 per month for 1,200 miles of driving, but our next big step was to add solar to cover the needs of the house AND our vehicles. We cover more than 95% of our electric use with our solar system. When I compare the savings in electricity and gasoline, the system has paid for itself in under eight years. The solar is another big plus for the environment, saving an additional 7 tons of emissions a year.
Additionally, there were many smaller steps along the way, such as replacing our water heater with a heat pump water heater. With the federal energy tax credit ($200) the heat pump water heater cost $400 more but will pay for itself in less than 1.5 years and saves another 1.5 tons of emissions a year. We still have all the hot water we need, just more efficiently.
We had a similar story with our heat pump. After some 17 years the old 13 SEER unit needed to be replaced, and we purchased a more efficient 18.5 SEER with full inverter capability inside and out. Our energy usage for HVAC dropped some 40%, and the house is just as warm. And because the unit typically idles at low speed, it is quieter with fewer drafts. Another ton of emissions savings and lower running costs.
LED lights are another marvel, cutting energy use some 80% while producing better light.
We have the tools we need to lead the world to a cleaner, cheaper and better future. With a coordinated federal policy, we can now get there sooner.