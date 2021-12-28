Why do I care so much when I see a kindergartner who is starting school way behind the rest of the class?
Why does it bother me when I see a third-grader who is struggling to read and losing his or her self-esteem?
How can I help an eighth-grader who is not doing well grade-wise and our school systems don’t really have good opportunities for them? Why do I feel for the high schooler who is really tired and bored with school and all we do is push more reading writing and arithmetic on them. I call these children strugglers, and the reason I care so much is it was me.
And that’s a big reason that I drifted to drugs and alcohol. Sure at first it was fun, but when you have an addictive personality it can be devastating. I began using drugs and alcohol when I was 13. Now the average age to start is 9 years old. My addiction took me to just about the end of my life. But thankfully God had other plans for me, and now life is really fun and exciting.
It is my belief we are on the verge of losing an entire generation to addiction if we don’t take action soon. That being said, we can’t just look at one part of addiction. It affects so much more. We need to start with our young children starting kindergarten. There are districts in Northeast Tennessee where up to 50% of students don’t live with their parents. That’s huge. We have to make sure we have the proper amount of mental health counselors in our schools, to help follow the student all the way through school.
It’s also important to make sure we are giving high school students better opportunities in education. College isn’t for everyone. It sure wasn’t for me. We need to have opportunities in career technical education and vocational so our students will be job ready at graduation.
We have talked about a residential treatment faculty that’s tied to our recovery courts for years. It’s time to make it work. Not to take anything away from other types of treatment, but there are those that need a 12- to 18-month in-house treatment.
The representatives and senators from Northeast Tennessee along with the judges and the local district attorneys have all played a big part in this effort.
This is a regional problem, so it’s going to take a regional approach. We need all on board. The public, local city commissions and county commissions, nonprofits that deal in addiction recovery, and our churches have a big role to play. We need to treat the whole person. Recovery needs to be a life-changing experience.
Some folks are so far behind the eight ball that after a 28-day program they go right back into the same situations. They may still have fines, need to get their driver’s license back, and have no car or job.
And more importantly, they need to work on their relationship with their families. This facility will allow the time and will have the resources to make it happen.
We now have Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams on board. We have two details to work out, then we will have the facility at the Carter County Annex in Roan Mountain.
We have talked about regionalism for years in the Appalachian Highlands. I can’t think of a better opportunity to make it work. Will you get on board and help make Northeast Tennessee a better place to live?
