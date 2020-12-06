So, what are the reasons for the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths? The increases are astronomical. I would suggest the factors leading to the surge include: (a) people are worn out with diligence combined with businesses that refuse to require masks; (b) high school football; (c) people, though caring, have become lax in environments where one employee can spread the virus to the most vulnerable — those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities — and, once those residents are exposed, death may follow; and (d) inconsistent mandates from governments combined with political rebellion.
Virtually every morning, I eat breakfast at a short order, convenience-type store. Many times, I am the only one who comes into that facility with a mask on. Many of the patrons work in jobs that are outside, in the elements, like roofers or landscapers. Those people have decided they aren’t wasting their time wearing a mask.
Yes, I am aware of the study that claims masks are not particularly effective in slowing the spread of the virus. But no one who is not delusional can seriously suggest they are equally better off having someone not wearing a mask sneeze in their face as opposed to having someone who is wearing a mask sneeze in their direction. I know it is a pain in the butt wearing those masks. I know it is hard to exercise and, sometimes, even hard to breathe and hot and uncomfortable. The fact is, though, we are all less vulnerable if we all wear masks.
Relative to the reasons listed above for the “surge,” I had the displeasure of going into a chain country cooking restaurant last Sunday. It had “masks required” on the door. It had those 6-foot stickers on the floor for social distancing, even outside the restaurant. But, as soon as I sat down, the receptionist began seating groups of six, eight, even 10 people, none of whom had on masks.
The employees were masked, just not those going to the tables. The onslaught of maskless patrons continued unabated as I finished my meal. Many were hanging around outside on the porch. The area prior to the dining room was full of adults and children of all ages, with about 20% wearing masks. Is there any wonder the hospitals are overwhelmed?
Perhaps instead of running ads featuring prominent members of the community urging the use of masks, health care groups should enlist farmers, city maintenance workers, carpenters, teachers and housekeeping employees to drive home the point.
My wife, who is vulnerable because of past medical history, and I have not hidden out since February, although I do not criticize those who have. I have continued to go to work because the way I work does not allow for me to sit remotely and do my job. I am a dinosaur. Frankly, I would be crazy by now if I had remained at home. That leaves me two alternatives: Go forth wearing a mask, reducing my chances for exposure, or go bare-faced and hope I am not exposed. The correct option seems obvious.
It appears vaccines are around the corner. I saw some dean from Brown University opine that the United States has never faced the challenge of dispensing mass doses of vaccine in its history. That guy is either naïve or knows nothing about the history of the polio vaccine. We have inoculated the country before — the Salk vaccine, and, distributed the Sabin vaccine on a mass basis — both in the 1950s.
The problem with mass distribution is not really the issue relative to getting vaccines to the public.
The problem is our dysfunctional, pathetic government apparatus which was creaky before the election but is now a third-world delivery system, disabled by political dissent and anger as to the outcome of the election and the reported retribution coming thereafter from the winning side.
One is most inclined to kick some rear-ends and wear a mask doing it.