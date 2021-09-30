You know, the thing about incandescent light bulbs was funny, sort of. But this time the resentful 20% (50% in the South) of us has picked something that will kill them. And kill some, maybe a lot, of the rest of us too. Climate change denial, pollution tolerance, destruction of environment and historical architecture, inferior status of women, persecution of minorities — it’s all the same crowd. But this time, they’ve picked one like rattlesnake handling. Trouble is, we can’t leave them to it; they’re going to get the rest of us bitten also.
Even in times ancient, the resentful residuum has always been with us. Years ago, commenting on the Jacobson case about refusal of smallpox immunization, Supreme Court Justice George Marshall Harlan wrote (in affirming the right of society, in some cases, to compel compliance of individuals to participate in actions for the common good) that allowing each man to be a law unto himself would soon have us confronted with anarchy.
By all accounts, the first years of the last century saw stormy times between lovers of conveyance by horse and those dadburn, newfangled, infernal combustion-engined motor cars. Despite desires of the equine industry, little government regulation came forth to strangle the rise of automobiles.
There was even some regulation of horses, but not always obeyed.
About 1958, I happened to come upon the scene right after a semi driver with the sun in his eyes came up behind a poor old gentleman in a mule wagon on the four-lane from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa. The mule was lying in the woods, the truck driver was throwing up on the road, and the wagon and driver were in lots of places. We’ll never know if the mule wagon driver was expressing his individual freedom to drive anywhere he darn well pleased or if he just didn’t know any better.
There’s a place for rules, even those that may limit individual freedom. There are reasons you can’t go around barefaced and unvaccinated, couldn’t have left your lights on during the Blitz, and you can’t drive your mule wagon down the four-lane. Done right, it’s not tyranny nor government overreach nor the nanny state. It’s called civilization.
Public health has always bumped up against the perceived frontiers of freedom in the eyes of some of us because it usually requires group action to fix problems that require group solutions. I say, old chap, you can’t leave your lights on during the Blitz, you know.
Some of us are old enough to remember bitter comments about government requirements for indoor plumbing instead of beloved outhouses. How intrusive of overreaching government into intimate personal decisions was that!
Regulation is, of course, reactive. It can’t often predict problems. We must decide most things on our own. Saline nasal irrigation sure makes my CPAP work easier, but I don’t expect it to prevent COVID. Hot sauce is good for ulcer prevention, but don’t think it prevents virus infections. Penicillin and Zithromax are for bacteria, hydroxychloroquine is for malaria, ivermectin is for worms, garlic is for vampires. From the most basic of biological principles, these things have about as much chance of working for a viral illness as does peanut butter. Less, in fact; good nutrition helps everything.
Pfizer is testing a new antiviral, PF-07311332; Moderna is testing molnupiravir. There is already an effective IV drug, remdesivir. These are real antivirals being tested by real scientists.
Sneer at how too cute the name Warp Speed may be, but the previous speed record for a vaccine development was for mumps at four years.
Hot weather, cold weather, sun baths, tanning beds and saunas do not protect from COVID. It seems to just not care about the weather at all. It hasn’t learned to ride mosquitoes or houseflies yet, apparently. Let’s hope it stays that way.
Vaccination doesn’t make you sterile, take three and a half years off your life expectancy, or guarantee you will be dead within four years. How did they think those up anyhow? Dad, can I have the keys to the time machine this weekend?
Masks don’t cause brain damage from oxygen reduction nor from carbon dioxide accumulation. It’s just a little ol’ piece of filter, folks! For that matter, the shot is just a tiny needle, not a spear. I had my booster Monday, and it didn’t hurt. I ain’t dead yet neither.
I’ve been told the shot killed 6,000 people in the first half of this year. Since the usual sad truth is that about 1.7 million of us were expected to die of all causes during that time period, it’s no surprise 6,000 of them had, by chance, recently been vaccinated. They tested this thing really well, people. Folks dropping dead just couldn’t have been missed.
Finally, let us keep in mind: It’s not the miracles of modern science and invention, not wonder drugs, not artificial intelligence, not televised football, not eBay, beer nor the cosmetic industry that makes our present level of civilization possible. It’s shots, sewers, chlorinated water and cooperation. In addition, we all have to do our part.