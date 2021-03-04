The free-market economy allows individuals or companies to allocate labor and capital as they think best. History shows that many individuals making their own decisions creates more wealth than decisions generated from planned economies. Unfortunately, as wealth accumulates, it tends to concentrate into the hands of a few. The argument is that the folks who most benefit have taken the most risk or had the best ideas, so it is deserved. But life is more complicated than that.
As wealth accumulates, so does power. Purveyors of accumulated wealth learn how to influence government policy to benefit themselves. We call that “special interests,” which bend the free market to favor some investors over others. For example, unlike your local mom-and-pop store, powerful fossil fuel companies receive ginormous subsidies — $649 billion in 2017 alone.
In Texas, which touts itself as a free-market haven with a minimum of regulation, special interests rule. My son lives there, and he recently experienced life in the cold. With single-digit weather outside and a wife and infant at home, they had no power for three days. The water system failed for three days too, and when water reappeared, Austin was under “boil water” orders for several more days.
The United States and Canada designed our electric grids so that if one region runs short (like during severe weather), electricity can be sent from distant regions. It generally works well; extensive outages are rare. However, it means the electric systems in each community must be designed to common specifications, and each region must be operated so it does not become a chronic drag on neighboring regions.
Texas decided decades ago to strike out on its own. Texas was Texas Big, Texas Independent and Texas Rich, both in money and fossil fuels, so it chose to be an unregulated island unto itself. In 1975, Texas created the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a private entity that operates under the auspices of the Texas Public Utility Commission (TPUC). ERCOT was to operate by Texas’ unique (i.e., lower) standards, and was not connected to the national grid.
The system has repeatedly run into trouble. For example, in 2006 and again in 2011, cold weather shut down non-weatherized coal-fired power plants. A million people went without power. After these events, it was recommended Texas should weatherize its power plants. TPUC did not require weatherization, allowing ERCOT to spend less capital.
A power plant that burns fossil fuels has a lot of pipes filled with water and other fluids. Just like the plumbing in your home, they need to be protected from freezing.
Texas has a warm climate, but it does get cold snaps. In 1899 Tulia, Texas, recorded a temperature of minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit. In 1989, even Houston experienced 7 degrees Fahrenheit, and in 2011, 21 degrees. Prior to this year’s storm, Austin has experienced temperatures in the teens four times in the last dozen years.
ERCOT was happy to run the risk of blackouts during cold weather. ERCOT could hide behind the skirts of its friendly regulator, TPUC, whose three commissioners are appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Perhaps it is just a coincidence, but the largest donors to Abbott are the fossil fuel industry. Abbott has, in the past six years, raised over $150 million, more than any governor in U.S. history.
And how does TPUC make its policy decisions? Fossil fuel companies want homeowners to buy lots of electricity made from lots of fossil fuel. After all that money changed hands, the governor was delighted to appoint TPUC commissioners who would help the fossil fuel industry sell more fuel to the electric industry. Lots of cheap electricity (i.e., minimum regulation, no winterization, no backup) made from fossil fuels. That was an easy sell in regulation-allergic Texas. Abbott’s appointees on TPUC chose cheap over reliable at every turn.
During the electrical crisis, Abbott was criticized for poorly managing Texas’ electric grid. He responded by deflecting blame to ERCOT. State Rep. James Talarico remarked, “It’s almost like a murder suspect blaming their right hand for committing the crime.”
Gov. Abbott is likely to run for president in 2024 as a no-regulation, free-market guy. Let’s not forget the consequences of avoiding reasonable regulation, nor Abbott’s electrifying performance in Texas.