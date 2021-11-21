Charlie is a 2-year-old golden retriever mix who found his way into our driveway one night a little over two weeks ago as I was taking our yellow Lab, Alley, for her evening walk. Near the street, Alley started growling and barking. I sensed there was another animal around but could not see because of darkness.
Turns out a red dog, with feathers on his legs, a golden retriever tail, and a face like Benji was jumping up and down, running loose.
I turned around and headed Alley for the back door. We were closely followed by the red dog into the house.
Pretty dog. Does not bark, but does cry and whine sometimes, is house-trained.
Now during the day, we had two dogs already: Alley and my son’s charcoal Lab, Gracie. Gracie is skittish and can project the image of a dog ready to bite when the doorbell rings. At night, just Alley rules the house. We decided to let the red dog stay for the night. He was dirty and hungry. We named him Charlie. He badly needs to be “fixed,” as he displays his hormones readily.
Gracie showed up the next morning and did not like Charlie. More problems. So we separated the two, outside and inside, back and forth.
For a variety of reasons, we decided to hold on to Charlie for a while instead of calling PETWORKS. That was probably a mistake.
The next night, I was walking back up the street when a streaking dog passed us in full flight: Charlie had broken out. He wouldn’t stop, just kept running.
I put Alley in the house and rode around the neighborhood looking for Charlie. Sitting on the sidewalk above the track at Sevier Middle School was the dog. I stopped, grabbed the leash, and assumed he would be happy to see me. Wrong. He fled with purpose across the street and into the yards of two houses. I then presumed he was gone for good.
However, posts on social media (not mine) yielded calls from strangers who had seen Charlie. One picked him up and brought him back to us.
In the meantime, it was decided Gracie needed some serious training so she departed for a few weeks, leaving the big yellow Lab and Charlie.
We put Charlie in the back, fenced yard. Charlie climbed the fence, about 5 feet tall, and ran again. We assumed gone for good.
But this time, we began getting reports because of social media of more Charlie sightings. Once again, we located him and went to pick him up. Charlie comes back “home.” My son then affixed plywood sheets to the part of the fence over which Charlie had climbed. Problem solved? No. Charlie merely used the plywood as vertical runway to hurl himself over the fence. On the road again.
More Charlie sightings. We actually pulled the social media posts, but in Fairacres he had become a neighborhood “asset.” A neighbor returned him again. We decided we could not leave him alone in the back yard, obviously. Even at that, with adults present, he managed to bolt again. Different neighbors dutifully brought him back, along with a long run apparatus. We couldn’t use it because there is nowhere in the back yard to set it up.
What should we do? We cannot dog sit all the time. We cannot leave him in most of the day. He is a sweet boy until the hormones overwhelm and he sits at the door whining to run free. Will a nip/snip calm him down? By the time this column gets printed, Charlie will, no doubt, have escaped again.
I sat up during the night this past week wondering what is the meaning of this dog. Is he a sign, a warning, or some long-lost relative reincarnated? It’s weird.