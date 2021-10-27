As October comes to an end, it’s time to look ahead to what’s happening at our area history sites in November. One of the bigger events is happening early in the month at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City as they honor the American military throughout history.
The local living history group Walk in Their Boots will host its 10th annual “All Era Military Timeline.” The event honors the service and sacrifice of the American soldier, sailor, airman and Marine over our nation’s history. This living history event features military impressions, encampments, military vehicles, battle re-creations and weapons demos. There will be opportunities to visit displays of soldiers in the field, with representations from the Revolutionary War to modern day, allowing visitors to observe a day in the life of the soldier.
The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, at Tipton-Haynes. It is a free event open to the public and runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days. The stations will be laid out over several acres of the Tipton-Haynes grounds and among the 11 historic buildings, providing an opportunity to become immersed in history. To ensure the well-being of all participants, the wearing of masks and maintaining social distance when possible is encouraged. For more information, go to www.militarywalk.us.
Exchange Place
Exchange Place Living History Farm, 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, will offer three wreath-making workshops, two in November and one in December. The workshops are on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon. Participants will learn basic wreath-making techniques and how to embellish with natural accents as they create a unique evergreen wreath to take home.
The cost is $35 and includes all materials and light refreshments. For the safety of all, masks are required and spaces are limited to facilitate social distancing.
For information or to register, call (423) 288-6071 or email jemmoor@gmail.com. Proceeds from the workshops support Exchange Place’s restoration efforts.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals will be hosting its Colonial Harvest Celebration on Nov. 13-14. Here’s a chance to join in the festivities at the fort as the Washington County Militia gather to celebrate recent victories in the War for Independence and give thanks for a bountiful harvest. Enjoy demonstrations of 18th century life and living history presentations. The event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
If the holiday season puts you in a dancing mood, you might want to check out “Fellowship English Country Dancing” on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the park’s Visitor Center. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. Even better, there is no cost to attend this event and you don’t need to bring a partner to take part.
If you are more of a craft person, maybe colonial candle dipping might be of interest. In the 18th century, having light after sundown meant having a good supply of candles. Every colonial homestead would have been involved in the common household task of candle making. Drop in anytime at Fort Watauga between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 and join museum curator Chad Bogart to learn about candles and other sources of light in the 18th century. For a small cash fee, you can make your very own hand-dipped beeswax candle. Be advised that hot wax is used in this program. Please wear appropriate clothing.
If you want to have some history fun but just can’t make any of these dates at Fort Watauga, check out the living history weekends for the fort. Stop in for an afternoon visit at the fort and join a member of the interpretive staff as they demonstrate a particular aspect of colonial frontier life. From 18th century woodworking and musket demonstrations, to open hearth cooking or quill pen writing. You never know what may be going on at the fort. Go by, check it out, and take a step back in time. The event takes place on Nov. 6-7, 20-21 and 27-28 from 2-4p.m.