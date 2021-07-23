“Zoo animals are ambassadors for their cousins in the wild.” Jack Hanna, the well-known advocate for animals usually seen only in zoos and aquariums, made this point, and it’s a good way to look at the benefits of zoos.
Bob and I now have our season passes to Brights Zoo, located on US-11E/321 a few miles southwest of Jonesborough. It’s not far past Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market. I made a quick (for me) visit to their new Penguin Cove exhibit. It was a truly wonderful experience, and I’m pretty amazed at how the Bright family continues to enhance their zoo park.
I call it a park because walking along the cement walkways gazing at all sorts of beautiful, healthy and normally relaxed wild creatures is such a wonderful way to spend some down time.
In general, the zoo remains in immaculate shape with new enhancements to some habitats designed to attract the animals to the fences where visitors can see the beautiful animals up close. Zoo staff had deposited a generous helping of grains near the fence at the corner of the west side just across from the dwarf goats habitat. I was treated to my first close-up viewing of those fluffy, Toulouse geese happily feeding with ostriches, mallards and others.
Further onward, I noticed that the staff had hung small cages of hay over the top of the giraffe enclosure fence. One was there very close to me happily noshing on the hay.
Another addition this year are the little lounging pods suction- mounted to the glass of some habitats where a few of the animals (the cotton top tamarin in the South America building) and the fennec fox (in the Penguin Cove) were taking advantage of the comfort. As long as no one was loud or tapped on the glass, these gorgeous little creatures didn’t seem bothered at all by a human standing and gawking within inches of them.
A young artist has been painting habitat scenes on the walls of the two buildings. He is now working on the Penguin Cove building, and his work — at least to humans — is very enjoyable.
I really wasn’t ready for what I was about to see at the Penguin Cove. The Brights do a great job with their habitats. But they’ve really outdone themselves on this building, which is still being completed.
The first exhibit is the pretty expansive habitat for the three Asian small-clawed otters. They now have a waterfall, places to hide and a good-sized pool for water games. They were piled up in a little otter ball when I first arrived. When I returned just before leaving the zoo, they were up and at ’em, swimming and cavorting around.
The next several exhibits included the reptiles, which I’m usually not wild about. However, the calm, friendly attitude of the endangered rhinoceros iguana won me over as I watched his rather quiet reaction to his zookeeper touching up his cage while I stood close by. But then I noticed the snakes. There was a red-tailed boa constrictor, an albino Burmese python, and a few others that fascinated the kids. I’ll admit the snakes had pretty skins.
Then I came to the fennec foxes, those tiny foxes with big ears. There are two and they were both visible but sleeping when I visited them. They looked angelic.
Then I was surprised to see on my right a crocodile monitor and then an Asian water monitor lizard. I’d only seen their larger, more deadly, cousins on TV, and I just would have never expected to see these at Brights. I looked them up online, and these reptiles are not dangerous to the zookeepers as far as I can tell. But they are rather ... arresting.
And across from these critters are the stars of the show in a pretty expansive and lovely habitat. The African black-footed penguins are small, tuxedo-clad, interested in their visitors (although tapping on their glass and loud voices scare them), active, and just plain huggable (I wish). They’ll swim right up to the glass of their habitat and look at you while you’re looking at them just on the other side of the glass.
If you would like a nice outing one day, I enthusiastically recommend visiting the Bright family and all the creatures at their zoological park. And I really love their hot dogs.