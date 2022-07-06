Virginia is getting a new battlefield park, and two Southwest Virginia natives are a key part of its history.
With the adoption of the state budget, the way is cleared for the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), a national nonprofit preservation organization, to donate 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system, slated to open on July 1, 2024.
Culpeper Battlefields State Park will be formed on land that the ABT has been protecting on the Culpeper County battlefields of Brandy Station, Cedar Mountain, Kelly’s Ford and Rappahannock Station for decades.
In a statement, ABT President David Duncan said, “At the American Battlefield Trust, we are fond of saying that ‘we build parks and tell stories,’ some of the greatest stories in American history. In this instance, we mean it especially literally — the creation of this new state park is the culmination of hard work across long years. First, the preservation of this land, both safeguarding it from threats of inappropriate development and then its outright purchase. But also, significant effort to demonstrate that this new park will be a meaningful addition to Virginia’s landscape in terms of recreation opportunities and economic potential via heritage tourism.
“We are deeply indebted to a number of insightful lawmakers who embraced our vision and helped bring it to reality. Foremost, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose signature has brought this journey to its happy conclusion. But also Senators Bryce Reeves and Chap Petersen, as well as Chairman Barry Knight, plus Senator Emmett Hanger, Delegate Michael Webert, Delegate Robert Bloxom Jr., Delegate Alfonso Lopez, Senator David Marsden, Delegate Daniel Marshall and Senior Advisor to the Governor Andrew Wheeler.
“The Trust looks forward to working with the Youngkin administration and relevant agencies to craft a plan that will efficiently and effectively transfer our holdings to the state and create the necessary infrastructure for a successful park unit. We can’t wait to see all those eager to experience a historic, scenic and engaging landscape flock to the Piedmont to enjoy Culpeper Battlefields State Park.”
Brandy Station, along with Kelly’s Ford, should have a familiar ring to the folks in our area. It was here that generals J.E.B Stuart and William E. “Grumble” Jones from Southwest Virginia commanded the Confederate forces in the largest cavalry battle fought on U.S. soil, and the two men really didn’t like each other.
On June 9, 1863, Union Maj. Gen. Alfred Pleasonton sent columns over the Rappahannock River at Beverly Ford and Kelly’s Ford. The first Union column crossed at Beverly’s Ford about 5 a.m. Stuart’s cavalry at the ford, surprised, sounded the alarm and fled. When word of the attack reached the rebel camp, most of the troopers were still in bed. Many galloped toward the approaching Federals without taking the time to saddle their horses or even fully dress. It was the start of the Battle of Brandy Station.
Into this confusion rode “Grumble” Jones to rally the Confederate cavalry and avert disaster. He was probably the last man Stuart, however, wanted, as the two despised one another.
Stuart admitted that Jones, from Washington County, was a “superb outpost officer” but thought him the most difficult man in the army. When Gen. Robert E. Lee promoted Jones to brigadier general, Stuart protested but was overruled.
Jones had a low opinion of Stuart, reportedly calling him a “young whippersnapper” and saying he was nothing but “farts and feathers.” Stuart had staged three grand reviews of the cavalry at the end of May and into early June, 1863, including parades, mock battles and balls, all of which Jones disapproved.
After the last grand review, held on June 8, Jones reportedly said, “No doubt the Yankees have witnessed from their signal stations this show in which Stuart has exposed to view his strength and aroused their curiosity. They will want to know what is going on and if I am not mistaken, will be over early in the morning to investigate.”
Now on the very next morning, Jones was rallying the cavalry as the Federals attacked.
The Confederates regrouped and began to push back, getting artillery on high ground and stalling the Union advance. Union Gen. John Buford, who would make a name for himself at Gettysburg, ordered his cavalry to charge and they captured the guns. Jones then ordered a charge to take them back.
The tide of the battle seemed to turn in the Confederates’ favor as Stuart with reinforcements arrived on the field. But then rebel cavalry was surprised for a second time that day when a column of enemy cavalry appeared at their rear.
Fire from Confederate cannons on the key high ground, Fleetwood Hill, caused the Federal officer of the second force, Gen. David Gregg, to hesitate long enough for Stuart to pull forces from his front to reinforce his rear.
The battle would rage on with neither side gaining a clear advantage. After 14 hours of fighting, Pleasonton ordered his forces to break off their attack. The Confederate cavalry, battered and exhausted, did not pursue. Union casualties were 907 while Confederate casualties were 523.
Stuart claimed a victory since he held the field after the battle was over. But few saw it that way. Most thought he had merely avoided defeat after being surprised twice in the same day. The Richmond Enquirer wrote that “Gen. Stuart has suffered no little in public estimation by the late enterprises of the enemy.”
As for “Grumble” Jones, his actions rallying the cavalry at the Battle of Brandy Station only enhanced his reputation. So much so that when the Gettysburg campaign started, Stuart, seeking to bring down a rival, assigned him to stay behind and guard the supply train with the infantry while the rest of the cavalry under Stuart rode off to scout around the Federal army.
It was meant to be an insult to Jones, but it turned into a disaster for Stuart when his command got cut off from the main force and failed to alert Lee to enemy movements, resulting in the Battle of Gettysburg.
Jones, on the other hand, would serve Lee well during the campaign. Jones’ brigade fought a battle with the 6th U.S. Cavalry at Fairfield, Pennsylvania, then again at Funkstown, Maryland, a few days later. Then finally the Battle of Culpeper Court House.