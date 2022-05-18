Virginia has historically been a good state in which to live, work and run a business. That status has ebbed and flowed over the years but has generally remained true. However, we’re one of only 13 states that taxes groceries.
These are the basic essentials that every family needs.
And so, it is the most regressive tax that one can come up with, because those who can least afford it pay the same as everybody else.
The commonwealth is at a historic crossroads where there is a unique opportunity to relieve the tax burden of all Virginians.
The governor and General Assembly have tentatively agreed to repeal the tax, but the process remains blockaded by the current lack of a state budget.
The House and Senate have slightly different approaches, but the end goal remains the same — to repeal the onerous grocery tax.
The wholesale price of food has seen a tremendous increase. Just this week the announcement came that producer prices rose 11% last month. That increase has caused the retail prices to increase all the way across the board.
However, the most frightening part is that the wholesale price index captures inflation quicker than the retail price index and gives a very strong indication as to where consumer prices are headed. That is not good news for consumers or retailers.
Repealing the grocery tax doesn’t really help retailers in any way. What it does do is provide relief at the cash register every single time a shopper pays for their order. It allows them to keep more of their hard-earned money. The time to act is now.