Recently, the powerful U.S. Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, announced he was “perplexed” by vaccine hesitancy. He was shocked, just shocked, that some Ameri-cans resist vaccination.
Few others are perplexed. Our ex-president denigrated the importance of precautions (although he took the vaccine secretly), suggested COVID-19 was like the flu, and trashed anyone who wore masks. His political minions compared a requirement to wear a mask to Nazis’ persecution of Jews. Even McConnell lacked the courage to reject this nonsense. Or put more accurately, he didn’t feel it was in his political interest to reject this nonsense.
Over 600,000 Americans died of COVID-19, and politicians are playing games. With this kind of leadership, would anyone expect citizens to take vaccinations seriously? A recent poll showed 93% of Democrats are vaccinated or intend to; only 49% of Republicans say the same.
It is often held that politicians’ bad behavior is a syndrome of Washington, D.C. I have heard people complain they sent a perfectly sane person to represent them in Washington and, as if by some dark power, they turn into an unprincipled idiot. Some of that appears to be happening in our own Tennessee state legislature.
You may have read about an official who was recently fired from the Tennessee Department of Health. Dr. Michelle Fiscus was responsible for encouraging people (including youth) to get vaccinated. Not only for COVID-19, but also for measles, polio, HPV virus (causes uterine cancer) and other diseases.
When TDH leaders testified at a state Senate hearing recently, TDH was forcefully criticized by a group of Republican senators because Dr. Fiscus had explained the “mature minor doctrine” (a 37-year-old principle established by the Tennessee Supreme Court) in response to requests by those administering vaccines. Republican senators accused Fiscus of encouraging adolescents to get vaccinations without parental consent.
And then, in spite of excellent performance reviews in prior years such as “(Dr. Fiscus has) been attentive to her team ... exceeded expectations in managing programs and did an outstanding job,” she was abruptly fired for “failure to maintain good working relationships ... lack of effective leadership ... unwillingness to consult with superiors. ...”
That same day, it was reported Tennessee’s chief medical officer, Dr. Tim Jones, caved to the antivaxxers in the legislature and sent an email to TDH demanding “no proactive outreach regarding ... vaccines” and “no outreach whatsoever regarding the HPV vaccine.” Staff were even warned to avoid “pre-planning” for flu shot events at schools. It appears Jones was bending over backward to please legislators who were unenthusiastic about vaccinations.
Is it perplexing Tennessee has one of the poorest vaccination records — only 38.4% fully vaccinated?
The real heart of the matter here is that when President Trump supported vaccine production, Republican officials nationwide judged vaccines positively. When President Biden supported vaccinations, they rejected vaccines and encouraged resistance.
J.M. Rieger put together a video showing Republican officials extolling vaccines under Trump, and now under Biden, these same officials are cautioning against vaccines, urging hesitancy and reluctance. (Google “JM Rieger vaccine.”)
Promoting vaccinations has been compared to Nazi-like abuse. TDH employees have been fired to intimidate others from doing their duty. Our state legislature proposed removing health regulation authority from local health departments (which resist political influence). As of this writing, Gov. Bill Lee is hiding behind a wall of silence.
Republican leaders appear to have choreographed activities at the federal and state level, putting out disinformation, spreading doubt, and getting people riled so they will vote. Republicans are making vaccinations the latest episode of culture wars, right behind Dr. Seuss and The Big Lie.
If we want a sound economy and a good place to live, we must reduce COVID-19 transmission, as well as other preventable diseases.
It isn’t good to have lots of unvaccinated neighbors even if you are protected, because variants are created as the disease spreads and duplicates. None of us are safe until we all are.
More than 8,000 Americans still die of COVID-19 each month — and essentially all such deaths are unvaccinated. Millions of Americans have been vaccinated without problems — it is the only way to protect ourselves while opening up society.
Yet, many politicians discouraging vaccinations label themselves “pro-life.”
Mitch McConnell says he is “perplexed” at vaccine resistance. In a pig’s eye. GOP leaders are driving this train, and Tennesseans are being taken for a ride.