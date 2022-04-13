While I was searching the Kingsport Times and Kingsport News for stories on the early days of the space program, I accidentally typed “April 1859” instead of “April 1959.” Before I corrected the search, I scanned the stories to see if anything interesting popped up. One story quickly caught my eye.
The Kingsport Times Nov. 26, 1939, edition had an interview with Nathan Dykes, who at that time was one of the last living former slaves in our region.
Nathan, a Scott County native, was born a slave. His father, Sam Dykes, was brought to America directly from Africa. Sam was separated from his wife and two children by the slave traders in Africa. He remarried and started a new family in the United States.
The interview was done at Nathan’s two-story home located on U.S. Highway 23, one and one-half miles northwest of Gate City, where he showed the reporter his bill of sale — for himself.
Nathan was sold when he was 6 years old to clear up a debt of his master, James H. Dykes. The bill of sale reads: “Pursuant to an order made by the county court on the 13th day of April, 1858, I, William D. Nottingham, DS, proceeded to sell at public outcry a certain negro boy, a slave belonging to James H. Dykes named Nathan, about six years old, for the sum of four-hundred and twenty dollars to Samuel Wininger, he being the highest bidder. The said Wininger having fully paid the sum as above, stated possession of said slave is given to the said Wininger, and I warrant named Nathan so far as is vested in me by order of said court. Given under my hand this 15th day of June, 1858.”
“Uncle Nate,” as he was referred to in the story, was able to recall the day of the sale. He said he didn’t mind being placed on the auction block in front of the Scott County Court House too much, or the prospective buyers poking their fingers into the muscles on his arms and legs. He said he didn’t even mind the stares of the crowd gathered there in Gate City.
It was being taken away from his mother that hurt so much. That night he cried to go back home.
Wininger’s wife, having two small children of her own, couldn’t stand Nathan’s sadness and returned him to his home. He was then put through a “conditioning period,” where he would stay part of the time with his mother and the other with his new owners.
“It wasn’t long until they give me a hen and chickens to take care of,” Nathan said, “then it wasn’t long until I was too busy to get lonesome.”
Nathan was a slave for the first 14 years of his life. After the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation, the defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War, and the ratification of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery in 1865, Nathan became a free man.
“My ole Massa told me I was free and could go home,” Nathan said. “I went back to my mother and father. I still had some chickens and maybe a little livestock at Massa Wininger’s so I went back. They sent me back home again.”
Nathan married at the age of 14. His bride was 13. He became a father at age 15 when the first of 13 children was born, his son, John Dykes. John would become a lawyer in Atlantic City. In 1939, one of Nathan’s daughters, Mrs. Mary Hill, was staying at his home to take care of him and one of his sons, Will Dykes, was working in Kingsport.
When the article in the Times was published, Nathan lived in his own house with 30 acres of property. He farmed for a while, but gave that up and went into the timber business, where he said he could make $100 a day. He built his current house within sight of the three-room cabin he grew up in.
I checked the 1940 census and found that Nathan owned his own house in Estillville and still did some farming. He went through his whole life with no formal education. I also learned from his obituary that he was an active member of the Methodist Church for Colored in Gate City.
I located his death certificate online and learned that he died July 11, 1944, at the age of 92 and was buried in the “Colored Cemetery” at Gate City on July 14. The funeral arrangements were handled by McConnell Funeral service.
Professor I.C. Coley wrote of Dykes in the Gate City Herald, “By economy, hard work and good management he acquired a good home and reared a family along the same lines and they are following in his footsteps. He is perhaps the last of his race to be born in slavery in this county.”