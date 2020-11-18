This past Sunday, Maureen Dowd in the New York Times titled her column “Goodbye, Golden Goose,” with the subhead “Time for Trump to head down Sunset Boulevard.”
Ms. Dowd equates our president for the next couple of months as one of those film stars of yesterday. “Trump, who once wanted to be a Hollywood producer and considered attending USC film school, never made the pivot to being a politician,” says Ms. Dowd.
It is the only and best piece of humor concerning Trump as he appears to depart the White House. Sadly, he has refused to act like a gentleman in participating in the transition of his administration for that of President-elect Joe Biden.
The problem isn’t his failure to act like a gentleman but the danger it potentially puts this nation in with its enemies, i.e. Russia, China and Iran, to say nothing of his not dealing with the worsening coronavirus.
The inability to acknowledge that he has lost the election is sad. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton congratulated Trump on his victory on election night and then again the next day.
It wasn’t until this past Sunday that Trump acknowledged, then took it back, that a new administration will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.
Perhaps the stupidest thing Trump has done since the election is claim he won the election and the millions of votes that he garnered have been denied to him. The lawsuits claiming fraud are being tossed out of court right and left. Shades of 2016 when Trump claimed millions of voters who voted for Hillary Clinton were fraudulent.
The Republican members of the House and Senate have made fools of themselves. In going along with Trump, they deny their own elections. Are they so blind as to fail to realize they too were on the ballot with Trump? So whose election is the fraud? Are they thinking the good public citizens who counted the votes — by the millions — honored the votes for the Republican senators and representatives except for Trump? That would require a conspiracy involving millions of individual poll workers on a gigantic scale.
Does not Trump realize it would not pass muster for such a fraud to take place in the 50 states without anyone being aware of such a scheme?
That the threat of Trump’s ire must play from the top to the bottom of the GOP is scary. For example last week the GOP members of the state Senate of Tennessee went along with the idea that Trump has won the election when the figures proved to the contrary.
The official word on who won the election will come from the meeting of the Electoral College — the electors pledged to each candidate — on Dec. 16. Each state is entitled to the same number of electors as their number of congressmen and the two senators. For example, Tennessee has 11 electors.
After the electors meet in each state’s capital and cast their votes, the names and the number of votes are sent to Congress to be counted. That seals the deal on who won the election. As of today Biden has 306, the same number Trump won in the Electoral College in 2016, of the necessary 270 votes to win the Electoral College and be the next president of the United States.
My old boss John S. McLellan Jr. (the judge is the III) had a great line that Trump is entitled to use. “Trump has all the attributes of a dog except that of loyalty.” A perfect example of the quote being the firing of the acting secretary of defense.
Why did Trump fire his acting secretary of defense, Mark Esper, along with a group of individuals who had been loyal to him since he took office when perhaps all of them would be without a job in the new administration?