“Of course there is large-scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!!”
“So many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is very, very common.”
“I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”
“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and ....”
Donald Trump posted the first two tweets on Oct. 17, 2016. The third appeared on Nov. 27, 2016. And the final tweet hit the platform on Jan. 25, 2017. Then House Speaker Paul Ryan said he’d “seen no evidence to that effect. ... I’ve made that very, very clear.” This was all part of Trump’s groundwork to condition his supporters to believe that the only way he could lose an election would involve chicanery. He was so successful at establishing this fiction in GOP minds that they supported his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. On Jan. 5, 2021, Trump tweeted “I hope the Democrats ... are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen.”
The next day, the U.S. Capitol was sacked for the first time since the British overran it in 1814. But this time, the deed was done by a group of the president’s supporters, some shouting “Hang Mike Pence,” others proclaiming “Jesus is my savior. Trump is my president.” Trump had just instructed them to “Fight like hell” and urged them to march from where he was speaking down to the Capitol building and to harangue the U.S. Congress, Senate and the vice president, who were performing their constitutional duty to count the electoral votes that had been certified by the states. Trump and the insurrectionists’ aim was to overturn the 2020 election results. Congress duly impeached Trump for an unprecedented second time.
The Brennan Center for Justice published a piece on Dec. 22, 2020, documenting in detail how government officials, judges and elected leaders (overwhelmingly Republican) had unequivocally acknowledged their confidence in the November election results. This included all 29 Republican secretaries of state as well as all levels of the judiciary, including the U.S. Supreme Court, in response to the swarm of lawsuits the Trump campaign filed in order to overturn the election. Further assurances were issued by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the FBI, and 59 election security experts and computer scientists.
There was never a valid reason for anyone to participate at any level in Trump’s “Stop the Steal” farce. The FBI this week warned people involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection against the U.S. government: “We have GPS coordinates of every cellphone inside and around the Capitol. We may not come for you today or tomorrow, but we’re coming. We guarantee it.”
Other than expressing my total disgust with everyone involved in the insurrection, there are a couple of points I’d like to make. Some of it was fueled by misinformation and outright lies disseminated by television news outlets and on social media platforms.
This must be addressed. And I think the first step should be reinstating a 21st century version of the 1949 Fairness Doctrine whereby the FCC required broadcast licensees to give “honest, equitable and balanced” coverage of news. President Reagan tossed out this important rule in 1987, and this action bears a significant responsibility for the treacherous events of Jan. 6.
An especially disturbing aspect of this near disaster is the sizable part played by evangelical Christian clergy and their congregations in Trump’s subversive scheming to overthrow an election. Thousands of Christians had already formed an organization named Christians Against Christian Nationalism due to their fear that something of this sort could happen. Gregory Sterling, dean of Yale Divinity School, wrote “what the world witnessed at the Capitol was instead a warped and dishonest portrayal of Christianity, a mob hijacking an entire faith in the same way the 9/11 terrorists hijacked Islam. ... It is time for those of us who are Christians to speak out against the misuse of Christianity as a legitimizing force for evil.”
The Republican Party and Christian evangelists must reaffirm their commitment to decency and to the preservation of our democratic republic before there can be any reconciliation in this country. Let it begin.