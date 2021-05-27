Some people join a political party like they join a fraternity or decide which sports team to support. They want to be part of a club, a group. When they meet another supporter, they experience camaraderie while they ridicule the opposing team.
I often disagree with positions of both our political parties. How could it be otherwise? Each party stakes out positions on dozens of policy matters. Thoughtful people do not agree on everything, and if you find yourself in agreement with an entire party platform, then you ought to question whether you are thinking for yourself.
Rep. Elizabeth Cheney did some thinking for herself, and the Republican Party tossed her out of her leadership position.
Her sin was not to oppose party positions.
Cheney’s votes were supportive of the GOP position on abortion, gun rights, immigration, tax cuts, and essentially every legislation the Republican Party and President Trump wanted Congress to pass. They replaced her with Rep. Elise Stefanik, who had a less supportive voting history than Cheney.
Here was Cheney’s sin: When former President Trump lied, she called him out. Like every previous president who lost their bid for a second term, she argued that Trump should not have a leadership role within the GOP. She refused to support Trump’s ever-changing conspiracy theories.
She favored having a commission investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol siege to determine who, if anyone, is responsible. And she was one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach then-President Trump.
Republicans who wanted to remove Cheney suggested that she should turn a blind eye to Trump’s lies and just drop it.
One might ask why these Republicans do not direct those sentiments at Trump. “Okay, Trump, you were not reelected. Just get over it. Drop the voting conspiracies and enjoy your retirement. Stop it, already!”
That won’t happen. They all know Trump lies like a rug, but no Republican will say so because each member fears Trump’s anger — and getting primaried. They only need look at Cheney.
Trump’s leading candidate to challenge Cheney is a tawdry man who admits impregnating a 14-year-old when he was 18. (Today, that would make him guilty of statutory rape.)
The concept that political leaders should actually lead, guide people toward the truth, is failing.
Even Kevin McCarthy, a potential speaker of the House, after initially condemning Trump for his behavior on Jan. 6, has kissed Trump’s ring on bent knee.
I wrote Rep. Diana Harshbarger, my congresswoman, encouraging her to support Cheney. She would not touch that topic with a 10-foot pole — wouldn’t even acknowledge my letter.
In a recent opinion article, Peggy Noonan (former speech writer for President Reagan) wrote in the uber-conservative Wall Street Journal an extraordinary article titled “Liz Cheney Confronts a House of Cowards.”
Trump’s GOP may reject Cheney but happily embraces Trump supporters like Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated for allegedly paying for sex with a minor, or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who promotes bizarre conspiracies and engages in inappropriate behavior.
We even have the spectacle of some Trump-backed representatives, like Rep. Andrew Clyde, rewriting history by claiming the Jan. 6 insurrection was “just like a normal tourist visit.” That same representative appeared in Jan. 6 photographs barricading the House chamber door against the deadly pro-Trump mob.
Based on Trump’s false claims, Republican legislatures have been “reforming” election laws. Consider the mentality required to make it illegal to provide water to people waiting in line to vote in Georgia.
Trump’s unchallenged lies have led to a Republican legislature hiring Cyber Ninjas to “audit” election ballots in Arizona. Trump is encouraging other states to emulate that clown show.
Trump’s grip on the GOP is so strong that even Sen. Mitch McConnell obediently backpedaled on criticism of Trump he made immediately after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
It is time Americans stopped offering their allegiance to Trump and his Republican Party as though it was a fraternity or football team.
The GOP must earn support by cleaning up its act, promoting decency, intelligent policies, and good governance. Only when voters rebel against Trump’s corrupt use of the GOP will it return to its former role as a force for good.