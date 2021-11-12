National broadcast media is so entangled with big corporate interests, I’m convinced that if we want to get to the bottom of any subject, it’s necessary to turn to print and its online version of news stories.
I don’t care what subject you’re talking about, the situation is never cut and dried. But it’s entirely possible to get a reasonably good idea of what’s going on. My rules are to only consult sources with reputations for responsible and ethical journalism. Then I check to see if other good sources are reporting along the same lines. What is the source’s agenda?
I feel comfortable in using this information to form my opinions for this column. However, most people who read my Times News columns still totally disagree with my conclusions. But, I persist.
This week, I noticed two headlines one after the other on my Yahoo News summary that appeared to possibly be somewhat connected. “Trucker shortage: CEO says he can’t hire drivers due to drug tests,” from Insider. The next one was “Walmart is using fully driverless trucks to ramp up the online grocery business,” from CNBC.
Both these issues are complicated. But the CEO was indirectly referencing our truck driver shortage. Are potential younger drivers avoiding the trucking industry because they see their jobs being automated out in the not-so-distant future? I found the answer on this to be mostly “no.”
Per the related CNBC story, Walmart and its partner in this endeavor, Gatik, have operated two driverless box trucks on a 7-mile loop each day for 12 hours since August near Bentonville, Arkansas. These trucks are loaded with online orders from a Walmart fulfillment center and taken to a Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store where the customer picks them up.
The experiment has been extremely successful in this distribution design where warehouses are located closer to the customer and can serve several retail stores within a certain radius. This results in reduced need for what is known as short-haul drivers. But the major shortage in truck drivers is in long-haul drivers, who have the toughest jobs.
Although automation will eventually have a massive impact on the long-haul as well as short-haul trucking industry, a former Trump administration Department of Transportation policy official believes that autonomous vehicles in long-haul trucking won’t be in significant use until the end of this decade (American Trucker). If the autonomous vehicles did become available by 2031, it could be after 2040 before even half of trucking company fleets were impacted due to the massive cost involved.
Is the shortage of long-haul drivers causing the U.S. supply chain debacle, which may last until mid-2022? The best summary I found was a LogisticsManagement piece quoting a well-respected maritime economist’s analysis (John Martin) commissioned by the Pacific Maritime Association. The analysis found that the sizable backlog of container vessels near U.S. West Coast ports and marine terminals has been created by a huge surge in consumer demand coinciding with “equipment shortages, capacity limits, and logistical choke points throughout the entire supply chain.”
While the news bite media points to a lack of truck drivers as the main issue, Martin concluded that crucially located warehouses are filled, resulting in backups all the way to port terminals. This is worsened by shortages of shipping containers, rail cars, trucks and chassis (special trailers to transport ocean containers).
Gvwire.com’s David Taub reported on the plethora of views on this last month. A Teamsters union official noted that a lack of space at the ports as well as a chassis shortage is causing drivers to spend long wait times in their cabs without the ability to leave their trucks for bathroom or meal breaks. Everyone is blaming everyone else, and all are probably partially correct.
Per Markets Insider, the U.S. trucking industry moves about 71% of all freight in the nation, and nearly 6% of all full-time jobs are in the trucking industry. Most grocery stores would run out of food in three days if long-haul truckers stopped driving. Thankfully per Talkbusiness.net, this cyclical industry is doing quite well financially in 2021 despite their problems. Net income for the first half of the year was up 123.7% compared to the same period in 2020.
While President Biden talks about infrastructure, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz talks about seceding from the Union. How can a nation like this resolve our serious supply chain and other significant problems?