Some of us remember the old television and B-movie westerns that were so popular from about 1920 until well into the 1970s. Many others have seen them on the nostalgia television networks and on Turner Classic Movies.
Everyone used to laugh about how the hero’s six-shooter never ran out of bullets and how he (and the other characters, too) were never seen to reload. We also noted that most of them were deadly shots, especially heroes like the Lone Ranger, who never seemed to miss. Neither did Gene Autry, Roy Rogers or Hopalong Cassidy, to name some more.
Is film and television more realistic now? Well, sometimes, but often not. I recently watched “The Protégé,” a 2021 action-thriller, on Amazon Prime. The film features Samuel L. Jackson as the head of an assassination business that prides itself on taking out bad guys only, Maggie Q as the Vietnamese orphan he adopted and who is Jackson’s protégé, and Michael Keaton as a likable hit man who works for the bad guys.
The film is okay if somewhat brainless entertainment. I’ll give it that. I like the three actors I just mentioned. But here’s the thing: I found it in some ways more fantastic than “Game of Thrones.” You see, in GOT, when the characters are not fighting zombies or dragons, their duels with one another are pretty realistic when one considers they are fighting with medieval weapons. You know — swords, axes and so on. And they really do get wounded, sometimes badly.
But in “The Protégé,” there is one scene in which Maggie Q and Keaton are fighting hand to hand in an office. They manage to tear the place up pretty well, with broken chairs, overturned cabinets and dented drywall. In fact they fight until they both collapse, exhausted. (In the next scene, they wind up in bed, so I guess they weren’t too tired.)
Now I can swallow that Maggie Q’s character, a highly trained and superbly conditioned assassin, could hold her own with a bigger man like Keaton, making up with speed and agility what she may give away in size and strength. I can understand how two such toughies could fight to a standstill. I’ll buy that, too.
But what I can’t swallow is that they did it without either so much as getting bruised. If two people really did to each other what Michael and Maggie did onscreen, there would be broken limbs and concussions, and both would be marked with abrasions, cuts, nicks and painful bruises. But in the film? No, all the fight did was make them tired and lecherous.
The other thing I noticed was that when they used firearms, neither of them missed. Well, Keaton missed once, at the end of the movie. And they weren’t using the two-handed grip on their handguns that is taught in police academies and to the military. They were firing with one hand, and most shots were snap shots.
Do you realize how hard it is to hit anything with a handgun firing one-handed with no time to aim, and sometimes at a distance, at a moving target? In reality, it’s difficult to the point of near impossibility.
But they didn’t miss, except Keaton’s goof at the film’s end. Ever. The bad guys, however, missed their shots. (I know I said Keaton is a bad guy, but sometimes he’s good.) They might get close, and put bullet holes in a car, or knock plaster off the wall. And, if anybody ever had to reload, I missed it. (Readers are invited to correct me on this one.)
Okay, okay. I know the film is intended as light entertainment that no one is supposed to take seriously. I understand that. My point, though, is that anyone who says the movie (and any number of action-thrillers like it) are more realistic than something like GOT or the “Jurassic Park” films needs to rethink their position. (Actually, once one gets past the notion that dinosaurs can be resurrected with genetic engineering, these film are well-researched on how we think dinosaurs behaved. But I digress.)
And I realized, after watching “The Protégé,” that there is no point in looking down one’s nose on all the western films, movie reruns and TV shows I watched as a kid.
They, too, were light entertainment, and usually not designed to be taken seriously.
And a lot of them had better stories that some of the stuff being made today. Just my opinion, as they say.