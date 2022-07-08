Ideas for columns don’t always present themselves. This has been especially true since I began writing more of them after Deb became ill.
Some of my friends who like my columns on politics and current issues want one of those every week. But I don’t want to do that, for a number of reasons. First, there are plenty of others who cover such issues. There is no point in my repeating what someone else has said, probably better.
Secondly, the Times News prefers that its columnists write about local events and issues, and the most pressing issues are seldom purely local, although they may have effects we feel here. And finally, I just don’t want to be purely a “political” commentator.
There are times when nothing, either national or local, presents itself. So I have to do some creative thinking to find a subject that might have some interest for readers. Today’s column comes out of social media.
Now, I freely admit that social media can get pretty bad. I am on LinkedIn, on which little exciting happens, for professional reasons; on Facebook to keep up with family and old friends and classmates; and on Twitter, where I promote my novels and refuse to respond to political tweets, no matter how crazy. I participate in a listserv for arbitrators and mediators, which would bore anyone who is not in those categories.
And I am on a private sports message board, which is supposed to be for discussing UNC sports, but on which practically anything can be discussed. And from that board comes the inspiration for the rest of this column — food.
We all know that people get passionate about politics and religion. They can get emotional about sports teams. They wax enthusiastic about their hobbies. And yes, they can get pretty opinionated about food. Passionate, even. Angry, sometimes.
The food debate I have seen most frequently is over barbecue. On the message board I’ve mentioned, most of the discussion is over Eastern North Carolina barbecue, in which the “whole hog” is smoked and served with a vinegar-pepper sauce, and the misnamed Western North Carolina barbecue, in which only the pork shoulder is smoked and the sauce has elements of tomato as well as pepper and vinegar. I use the word misnamed, because the so-called “western” N.C. barbecue is a product of the central part of the state and not the far western end of the state.
In any event, I have had both, and it’s all good. That doesn’t prevent the advocates of one or the other loudly claiming that one is superior to the other. Nor does it prevent some of them from getting angry about it. And that’s only within a single state.
I also have had barbecue from West Tennessee, especially the Memphis area. The Memphis pulled pork and ribs are exceptional. I’ve had barbecue from Georgia and Florida I liked very much. South Carolina? I don’t like most South Carolina barbecue, and they tout a mustard- based sauce I think is abominable. But many like it. Of course, in Alabama they have a mayonnaise-based sauce, which is even worse.
Around here, we now have a number of barbecue restaurants that are pretty good. Broad Street, Phil’s Dream Pit, Buddy’s at the Pinnacle, and others. Pratt’s Barn’s selection of sauces includes “Kernersville” sauce, a “Western” North Carolina sauce.
Kansas City barbecue? I haven’t had it, if you don’t count the KC Masterpiece bottled sauce. I do know that folks in Kansas City are convinced their barbecue is the best. Texans will tell you that no one outside of Texas knows how to properly smoke beef brisket. That’s not quite true, but almost.
But the verbal food fights I’ve witnessed don’t end with barbecue.
What’s the best mayonnaise? Some of my friends think you’d better say Duke’s, or you’re an idiot. Others will spend time beating a drum for Hellmann’s. Favorite brands of mustard also generate discussion.
Then there are the discussions over the proper condiments to serve on certain sandwiches. I know a guy who will go on at length about how wicked it is to ruin a Philly cheesesteak with mayonnaise.
The same guy has no problem accepting mayonnaise-based thousand island dressing on a Reuben. And most of my friends agree that mayo is unacceptable on a hot dog — except, of course in coleslaw.
One would think they were arguing about something important. Like football.