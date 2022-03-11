Last week there was an editorial here in the Times News discussing the flurry of economic development here in Kingsport, remarkable in the midst of a national economy that is struggling with supply chain issues, an apparent labor shortage, and rampant inflation. It was an interesting and upbeat experience to read it.
I lack the knowledge of the editorial writer about the full scope of activity, but I can comment on some things I have noticed that affect me and mine directly. And again, the news is positive.
For years, Deb and I, living here in the Ridgefields area, lamented that we had to drive across town to dine out for much of anything other than fast food. That started getting better some years ago, when Riverfront Seafood and then Fatz Café opened on this side of town. Then came El Ranchito at Allandale, and the Mad Greek down the street.
Now Fusion has opened at Ridgefields Country Club. I see a Backyard Burgers is shortly to open in the Allandale area. And for several years, we have had places like Stir Fry Café, Main Street Pizza, Model City Tap House, and still others downtown, which are closer to us than the restaurants across town, which we still visit. So, things for those who live on the west side of Kingsport are better in that respect.
What’s the point? It’s that people like to complain, and Kingsporters over the past few decades seem to be among the worst. Everything seems to be gloom and doom, all the time. That’s not justified. It’s just not.
It appears the world is divided between those of us who think the cup is half full and those who think it’s half empty. I don’t know why this is so. And I am not saying it’s true only in Kingsport. I notice it only because I’m here and not somewhere else. Thus, I was glad to read the upbeat editorial. Maybe enough people read it to make a difference.
•••
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the economic flurry in Kingsport is what I said about the economic difficulties that affect the country. Inflation is real. Labor shortages are real. The supply chain difficulties are real. That all these things are going on is impossible to deny.
Unless, of course, you are Joe Biden. As best I can determine from his State of the Union message, all of these things are really no problem, or are going to get better as a matter of course. I didn’t see any sense of accountability, or any insight that some of what is going on is due to policy choices he and his administration have made.
You can’t torpedo American energy independence without consequences. You can’t keep extending unemployment benefits without affecting the number of people who are willing to work. You can’t keep printing money without an impact on inflation. And if your only solution is to spend trillions more, you’re only to likely make things worse.
Apparently, the president doesn’t understand all of that. It’s a pity he doesn’t.
•••
But one thing the president has mostly gotten right, I think, is Ukraine. When I wrote my last column, I was concerned that the situation on the ground there would change remarkably before it saw print.
Mostly, it didn’t and still hasn’t. The Russian advance continues to meet stiff Ukrainian opposition. The sanctions placed on Russia, Russian banks, and Russian businesses and businessmen (usually called “oligarchs” because they are Vladimir Putin’s cronies who run the country, whatever the mostly ignored Russian constitution may say) are taking a significant toll on them and on the Russian economy.
But, as I also wrote, Ukraine, despite the shipment of arms from the West, is still outgunned. Ukrainian non-combatants as well as soldiers are being battered by cluster-bombs and, some believe, thermobaric bombs, that kill and burn people indiscriminately. I honestly don’t know what will be the case by the time you read this particular column.
Many commentators have criticized the level of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. They weren’t imposed soon enough. They should go further. And instead of just sending Stingers and Javelin missiles, we should turn loose the Air Force to impose a “no-fly” zone.
But we should remember we are dealing with Vladimir Putin, who has hinted he might use nuclear weapons. What Biden has done doesn’t look so bad to me.