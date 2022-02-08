The Times News is giving readers a chance to command an army during the Civil War. In last week’s scenario, readers voted overwhelmingly, 58%, in favor of option 3 — attack. Twenty-two percent voted for option 1 — wait for the rest of the army, and 20% voted for option 2 — defend against the rumor. I have fought your choice and at the end of this scenario, you have another opportunity to vote on a new plan of action. Let’s head to the battlefield and see how things play out.
Man, oh man! General, those Yankees were not ready for us!
I issued your orders and at 10 a.m. the troops begin moving out. The Bonham, Longstreet, Early and Jones brigades crossed at Blackburn’s and Mitchell’s Fords. Cocke’s and Jackson’s brigades crossed at Lewis Ford while Beckham’s artillery detached from Jackson's brigade and moved to support the fighting at the bridge.
The brigades of Hampton, Ewell and Holmes have arrived on the field and are marching toward Lewis Ford. The cavalry brigades of Harrison and Radford have arrived with Harrison riding toward Lewis Ford and Radford riding toward Sudley Springs to check things out there.
Now for the really good news. A Federal brigade that was marching along Bull Run Creek from Mitchell’s Ford toward the bridge attempted to cross at Island Ford. J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry was there to block the move and Radford’s cavalry diverted to reinforce them. The brigades of Longstreet, Bonham and Early came up from behind and trapped those Yankees against the creek. We captured more than 900 soldiers.
Action has also gone from defense to offense at the bridge. Gen. Evans, without orders and fearing the Federal brigades at the bridge may move to help the one trapped at Island Ford, had his troops to fix bayonets and charge across the bridge. Gen. Bartow followed with his brigade. Generals Cocke and Jackson were hidden in the forest waiting for the brigades at Island Ford to arrive. But, seeing the brigades at the bridge charge, they ordered their brigades to charge. Three brigades of Yankees were routed and sent back toward Centerville.
Excuse me general, rider coming in. Two riders in fact.
Terry’s scouts are reporting they have the Federal general in command in sight. It’s Gen. Irvin McDowell. They say he is trying to rally his soldiers and he is deploying two batteries of artillery to cover them. The rider also reports that there are two more brigades of Yankees heading this way on the road from Centerville.
A staff officer has also arrived with the message that Gen. Joseph E. Johnston has arrived. He is senior to you and should assume command. But because the battle is already underway and you are more familiar with this area and the deployment of troops, he will yield command to you.
General, Stuart and Radford’s cavalry were delayed at Island Ford helping with the prisoners and are at the back of the column along with Shield’s artillery which deployed to support the fight there. Latham’s artillery is heading to Lewis Ford to support the action of Jackson and Bonham’s brigade.
There’s another rider coming, general. He seems excited and is shouting something.
General! Beckham’s artillery has been ambushed by Federal brigades from the direction of Sudley Springs! Bee’s brigade has left the bridge and is rushing to support. Even the engineers have grabbed their guns and are heading that way.
One of our staff officers just reported that Bee, the engineers and Beckham’s artillery are cut off from our line by three brigades of Federal infantry. They were trying to escape by finding another ford upstream on Bull Run Creek but ran into another Yankee brigade and artillery. All on our side of the creek.
Without waiting for orders, Evans and Bartow’s brigades are rushing up the Centerville side of the creek, having crossed over when they charged, and are trying to find a ford to cross back over and rescue the cutoff men. Gen. Cocke and Jackson’s brigades are closest to the bridge and are moving to defend it.
Gen. Johnston is rerouting all the newly arrived brigades heading to Lewis Ford to support us here at the bridge. He also reports Federal cavalry in the area of Lewis Ford.
General, another staff officer reports that the brigades of Longstreet, Early, Jones and Bonham have arrived to their assigned position but the Yankees have pulled back and they have no one to fight.
Good news general, Evans and Bartow forded the creek and broke through to the cutoff men. Bee’s brigade was badly mauled and Beckham’s artillery will be out of service for the rest of the day. The engineers were badly hurt but are trying to stay in the fight. In fact they report Federal sharpshooters moving down Bull Run towards the bridge.
More good news: Hampton’s brigade has arrived at the bridge. That gives us three brigades to face the four Federal brigades approaching from Sudley Springs. Wait! Here comes Stuart’s cavalry. Their horses are worn out from the hard ride but the troopers are fresh and can fight dismounted. That helps even things up.
It’s two o’clock now, general, and things seemed to have stabilized. Our last brigade, Elzey’s, has arrived and is marching through New Market as we speak. It will be dark in a few hours and we need to keep that in mind.
So, general, what are your orders now?
Option 1 — Sweep the Federal left
After giving them a moment to catch their breath from their march following the fight at Island Ford, send the brigades of Longstreet, Early, Jones and Bonham crashing into the three badly beaten Yankee brigades that were driven from the bridge. After dispatching them, these four brigades can then exploit the same ford used by Evans and Bartow to rescue the cut off men and come up behind the Federals from Sudley Springs. If we are lucky, this hammer and anvil move may trap some of the enemy brigades against the creek and force their surrender. Like what happened at Island Ford this morning.
Option 2 — Defend using interior lines
With night only a few hours away, have the brigades of Longstreet, Early, Jones and Bonham establish a defensive line anchored on the bridge. The bridge will give us good interior lines, meaning that if we need to move troops from one end of our line to the other it can be done quickly while the Federals would have to cross at a ford some distance away. Also our artillery can cover both sides of the creek.
Options 3 — Fall back to a strong defensive position
We pull our forces out from between the two halves of the Federal army and fall back to a strong position and dig in. The men can then rest during most of the night and be ready to repel an attack in the morning. This also allows us to mass all of our firepower in one location and hammer the Yankees until they are worn down. We then counter attack and drive them back to Washington.
Well, general, what are your orders? Go to www.timesnews.net to see the current situation map and the option maps and vote for your plan of action.