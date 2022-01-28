So, I got hammered on Twitter again. It hasn’t happened much, but there is a common thread. I will explain.
The first time was about the vaccines. My tweet, which I thought rational, was to the effect that COVID vaccination is the best available option for those who are medically eligible for it. For that, a determined “anti-vaxxer” call me a “dip----.” The insult surprised me but didn’t particularly bother me.
I shouldn’t have been surprised. A certain portion of the population is, whether rationally or irrationally, opposed to the vaccines, and won’t be swayed. That’s been apparent for some time. The question is what, if anything, should be done about it?
The Biden administration’s answer has been to make everyone get vaccinated. Under the guise of a regulation issued, at the president’s direction, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, employers with over 100 employees were required to in turn require their employees to get the vaccine, unless they were willing, at their own expense, to undergo a frequent testing regime.
The edict was never implemented. Before it could be, the Supreme Court ruled that OSHA lacks the statutory authority to issue such a sweeping health care regulation concerning a health hazard that is not confined to the workplace. The ruling was not, to me, surprising. I think even President Biden expected it.
In a companion case, the court addressed a similar regulation issued by the Department of Health and Human Services that requires those employers who accept insurance payments from Medicare (which is, practically, all of them) to require their employees to be vaccinated.
The court upheld the regulation because it found HHS has the statutory authority to issue it.
Someone on Twitter expressed consternation at the health care worker vaccine ruling. For better or worse, I decided to respond. My tweet was to the effect that the Supreme Court’s job is to determine whether an agency has the legal authority to take the action it took, not whether the action is smart.
Well, someone, I don’t know who, didn’t like that. I wasn’t insulted this time, but I got a quick reply that the COVID vaccination requirement is unprecedented. The tweet said that HHS has never required vaccination of health care workers for anything else. I didn’t respond, because the tweeter had obviously missed the point.
Look, I agree that the regulation is unprecedented. I am not saying it’s a good idea. Health care workers are, if anything, more opinionated than the general run of the population on the utility of the vaccines. It shouldn’t be surprising that their ranks include anti-vaxxers. Throwing them out of work when many health care employers desperately need workers creates some problems, as Ballad has recently acknowledged.
And the HHS regulation, like the OSHA regulation, does not acknowledge natural immunity, obtained when someone contracts COVID and recovers. Some medical researchers believe natural immunity is better than the vaccines. True, some others think a recovered person should be vaccinated anyway, but it seems prudent to at least consider natural immunity under current circumstances.
Thus, as a matter of public policy, I don’t defend the HHS rule. But that still wasn’t the issue before the Supreme Court. Its job — its only job — was to determine whether Congress has given the HHS the authority to make the rule. It ruled that Congress has. Whether that was correct is still a legal issue, not a policy decision.
The inability of some folks on the conservative side of the spectrum to understand the distinction between “smart” and “legal” explains why they are constantly disappointed in the so-called conservative justices. They want “their” judges to be more like the progressive appointees, who always seem to be willing to tie themselves in knots to justify any result they like. If you don’t believe this is an accurate observation, go read some of the outlandish statements made by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer during oral argument of the OSHA case.
The distinction between “process” and results is, to my way of thinking, important. I see the Supreme Court, not as the final arbiter of public policy, but as the institution that makes sure the process is right under the Constitution and the laws passed by Congress.
If the court stays in that lane, I still will not agree with its every decision. I will, however, acknowledge that the court is doing its job.
But I’m going to quit saying so on Twitter. That’s a waste of time.