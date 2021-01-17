On Jan. 13, USA Today ran an analysis piece that blames the invasion of the Capitol by thugs as a “police failure.” However, a close examination of the article reveals the blame for this disgrace can be spread around: The White House, the District of Columbia, National Park Service, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, the Department of Defense in general, and, of course, the Capitol Police.
Note that the USA Today article’s headline read: “How police failures let a violent insurrection into the Capitol.” Later in the article, the authors assert: “Law enforcement’s level of response stood in stark contrast to June’s Black Lives Matter protests…” Of course, we have also had a number of minorities killed by police in the past year as well. These incidents have resulted in “defund the police” movements across parts of the country.
You cannot have it both ways. If you are going to condemn the Capitol Police for being unable to control the thug army at the Capitol on Jan. 6, you cannot criticize the show of force at the Lincoln Memorial in June. In other words, the radical right and left have police in their sights. Is it fair to put these burdens on police officers? I say it is a travesty.
Police officers are not Marvel comic heroes with magical powers. They are underpaid, and, in some cases, under-trained, public servants who are increasingly being asked to lay their lives on the line, while, in some cases, having one hand tied behind their back. The cop on the beat is not a policy maker. He or she executes the orders received. Defund is precisely the exact opposite of what should occur — spend more money on training.
Let me also say this: If there were numerous indications that the thugs were responding to Trump’s calls to come to Washington and march on the Capitol, did any members of the House and Senate come forth and demand added protection before Jan. 6? I am not the brightest bulb in the room, but even I had apprehensions about what the thugs would do when they came to Trump’s rally where they would be whipped into a frenzy.
I have yet to hear any member of Congress state, “I demanded more security but I was ignored.” When your own butt is on the line, you must take steps to protect yourself.
I became sick to my stomach when I turned on my laptop to see what was happening that afternoon after one of my partners knocked on my door and asked me what I thought about the storming of the Capitol. I did not know it was occurring. The hatred exhibited by the thugs was palpable.
•••
Article I, Section 3[7] of the Constitution of the United States reads:
“Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, trust or profit under the United States: but the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to law.”
This subsection of the Constitution was the impetus for Trump’s second impeachment, and, the reason for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s statements about a Senate trial.
That is, conviction in the Senate after Trump leaves office would disqualify him from holding federal office ever again. He would also be subject to the criminal law and even a pardon would seemingly not prevent him from being prosecuted.
It is impossible to feel sympathy for Trump. Had he refrained from tweets and, after a point, ceased his endless complaints about a rigged election, he would have positioned himself for a 2024 run for the White House. However, his “mental condition,” which caused him to seek to whip up the thugs, has left him in a dark box with no options.