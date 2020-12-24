I’m going to get the coronavirus immunization as soon as it’s offered to me. Whatever brand of shot is available, be it the Moderna or Pfizer already out or any FDA approved brand of the several hopefully to come. While it’s true that no amount of testing, even if you have 10 zillion participants, is ever going to reveal adverse effects that require time to reveal themselves, waiting to take the shot until after you are dead from the disease has never worked and never will.
Gen. George Patton said that a good decision made in time to be effective is far superior to a great decision made too late to do any good. For matters military, medical and life in general, the man is right. Make the best decision you can with the information you have at the time and proceed forward.
Reviewing decisions will perhaps help you learn for the future. That’s only perhaps: Experience has been defined as that quality which allows you to recognize a mistake when you make it again.
If you feel that you can’t decide, recognize that is a decision to do nothing.
The major concern about the immunization for many of us was excessive political influence upon the development and approval process.
Aside from a blustering bully effort to take credit for the whole thing at the very end, instead of excessive politicization there seemed to be a total absence of participation from the party of concern.
We have been again well-served by the much reviled bureaucracy, the essential machinery of democracy. I even feel better after hearing the “Star Trek” terminology is from one of the career public service biologists than from some politician’s public relations person. The judicial system, and to a far less creditable extent the Congress, has so far passed the test on preserving our surprisingly fragile democracy.
Now the medical machinery, public and private, has given us hope, a light at the end of the tunnel. Do not be dismayed when you realize how very long we still have to go in the tunnel. It’s about to get darker, more deadly and increasingly claustrophobic.
Nor should you suppose that, once you get the shot, you can resume running through life like a pack of blind dogs in a meathouse. Ninety-five percent protection is only 95% protection. Also realize it’s not next week that things will begin to return to normal, it’s next summer. And life will not return to any near approximation of pre-pandemic normal until the next summer, that is, the summer of 2022.
Furthermore, for us here, as for all the mountainous regions of the planet, there is a chance that return to normal will elude us forever. In these centers of resentment and resistance to any authority, a sizable portion of the population will likely remain maskless, continue to gather closely together indoors, and keep the epidemic going in perpetuity, as they do tobacco smoking, substance abuse, obesity and so much else.
Or perhaps, as good-hearted people, when everybody learns that masks are mostly to protect other people, we will recall the Christian virtue of putting the welfare of others before our own.
While it’s shoot now and ask questions later, there are plenty of things about this disease we don’t know. It does seem the shot won’t make it worse if you later get the disease. We don’t know how long the shot will protect us. It seems naturally acquired immunity may only last about four months. Will the immunization make it more likely, less likely or have no effect on your chances of becoming what they call a long hauler, sick for months?
For that matter, is the damage done to brain, lungs, heart, digestive and other systems, apparently through affecting the autonomic nervous system, actually permanent?
The coronavirus causing the pandemic does not seem to be one that mutates rapidly, but the British already have a strain with 17 identified sites of changed viral structure. This new one seems to be more contagious; more or less deadly remains unknown.
As long as we keep eating bats in Asia, chimps in Africa and just everything everywhere, sooner or later the next plague will jump from animal to human. If we could restrict ourselves to our domestic animals, we have enough trouble dealing with the diseases we got from them. If not, what’s next?
Anyhow, I’m getting the shot, and I think you ought to too.