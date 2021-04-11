There are times when it feels like 1970. You remember 1970? Many were not around then. Many who were around then are no longer with us. It was a year of turmoil, demonstrations, the killing of protesters against the Vietnam War.
There was racial strife. America was deeply divided, so divided that I recall thinking and observing the pro-war and anti-war sides could never reach a consensus again. Soldiers returned from the war and were treated like war criminals. Students at Kent State were gunned down because they were against the war. The country was but months removed from assassinations and race riots in larger cities.
Richard Nixon had been elected president in 1968 partially because he had a “secret plan” to end the war. Nixon had no such plan. The war would drag on into 1975, after Nixon had resigned in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
The white South had abandoned the Democratic Party and embraced the Republicans. Blacks were systematically discouraged from voting, notwithstanding the Voting Rights Act.
OK, that’s the best I can do in a few paragraphs to address a single subject: 1970.
So here we are, 50 some years later, and the country is divided along political and social lines once again. Voting rights remain a hot topic. Race relations have rarely been worse over that 50-year period.
In 1970, police were referred to as “pigs.” Now, they are almost universally branded as racists. We have a mix of opinions on the foreign wars. Most want troops removed from Afghanistan. Of course, as soon as the Americans are gone, the Taliban will take over. Cuba is still a pain in the butt. Putin and the Chinese continue to sow seeds of anarchy and hatch cyber attacks against our government, institutions, businesses and individual citizens.
In many ways, the Jason Shay affair at East Tennessee State University fits more properly in the 1968-1970 category. Recall Tommie Smith and John Carlos and the Black Power symbol at the Mexico Olympics? Flags were burned. I remember people remaining seated during the playing of the national anthem. Now, we have the kneel.
I do not have enough information about what went on at ETSU behind closed doors that led to Shay’s separation. It would appear he was not fired for cause. Had that occurred, most assuredly, he would not have received a payout.
I get where the ETSU administration, legislators, veterans groups, and many on the street are coming from relative to the kneeling issue.
I would point out that those who assert it is an insult to our veterans might have to admit that those same veterans fought wars to assure some college basketball players would have the right to kneel.
Notwithstanding the black and white issues that dominate the news these days, there are varying shades of gray. Many police officers in the country are persons of color. The broad brush the media paints law enforcement with reflects the lowest common denominator mentality of the news writers and readers.
It is interesting that in the wake of Shay’s separation, the ETSU administration is creating committees and suggesting initiatives to address the issues the basketball team was concerned with. An African-American head coach has been hired.
As a crowd of 6,000 or so was marching against the war, past the Chi Phi house on Columbia Street in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the days after Kent State, I sat in a green rocking chair wondering how the country could ever move forward again. It seemed strife, hatred, bitterness and dismay would define the future. Some would say that is precisely what occurred.
I take issue with that. Times proved not to be nearly as bad as it seemed then.
As for now, there will be a resolution or a reconciliation or a compromise relative to kneeling. In the end, there are worse things than kneeling and worse things than anger at kneeling. What needs to occur is not knee-jerk reactions on either side. Chillin’ ain’t so bad.