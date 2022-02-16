Editor's Note: The Times News is giving readers a chance to command an army during the Civil War. In last week’s scenario, readers voted overwhelmingly, 56.6%, in favor of option 1 — Sweep the Federal left. Twenty-two percent voted for Option 2 — Defend using interior lines, and 20.8% voted for Option 3 — Fall back to a strong defensive position. I have fought your choice and at the end of this scenario, you have another opportunity to vote on a new plan of action. Let’s head to the battlefield and see how things play out.
General! I regret to inform you that we have sent the brigades of Longstreet, Early, Bonham and Jones into the jaws of a Federal trap.
Gen. McDowell left two brigades from Sudley Spring on our side to attack the bridge from behind while the rest crossed Bull Run Creek and joined with the Federals there, which were being reinforced from Centerville. There must have been eight brigades and at least two batteries of artillery moving on our men.
Rider approaching, general. Gen Longstreet is the senior general and he has taken charge of the four brigades and is trying to fall back to the bridge. His action will buy us time to deal with the Federals on our side of the creek.
General, another rider. Radford’s cavalry arrived at Lewis Ford and drove away the Federal cavalry there. Message from Terry’s Scouts: There is another brigade of Yankees coming from Centerville. Gen. Longstreet will soon be facing nine brigades to his four.
General, a runner from Gen. Longstreet. Gen. Bonham has been killed. Col. Hutton is in temporary command of that brigade for now.
Good news, general. We have captured one of the attacking brigades on our side and the other is fleeing back up Bull Run Creek. We have taken 1,600 prisoners and a brigade commander. General, allow me to introduce you to Gen. Ambrose Burnside. He’s going to be spending some time in Richmond until he is exchanged.
General, the Yankees are continuing to mass their forces and Longstreet is being pushed back. We have an unconfirmed report that Gen. Cocke has been killed in fighting at the bridge. A Federal brigade has become trapped between Longstreet and us and has surrendered. McDowell is pressing hard on Longstreet as he is continuing a fighting retreat toward the bridge.
Elzey’s brigade and Shield’s artillery have arrived. The artillery is deploying to cover the forces at the bridge and Elzey is in reserve if we need him. We have a report that Terry’s Scouts have been hit by Federal cavalry. Radford’s cavalry rode to their rescue and drove off the Yankee horsemen. Radford reports that there are three batteries of Federal artillery firing on Longstreet and the bridge from the direction of Centerville.
Trouble, general. Our defenses dug in at the bridge are so tight that they have made it almost impossible for our brigades on the Centerville side to cross while under fire. Longstreet says he will use his brigade to make a stand and allow the others to escape to Lewis Ford.
Uh, general, Elzey’s brigade never stopped marching. They saw another Federal brigade from Sudley Spring, kept going, and drove those Yankees across Bull Run Creek. Gen. Elzey report there is another Federal artillery battery upstream firing on the bridge.
It’s starting to get dark and the fighting seems to be slowing down. The brigades that were trapped on the other side of the bridge are now reported crossing at Lewis Ford and will stop there. Longstreet and his brigade are unaccounted for at this time. Rider approaching. Seems like Radford’s cavalry ran into a brigade of Federal infantry and was badly mauled but escaped. Terry’s Scouts are also beat up but are continuing to work behind the enemy lines.
Two brigades of Yankees are attacking the bridge. We have all of our artillery massed there now and are giving them a pounding. The two brigades that were defending at the bridge have charged across and driven them off. It’s almost too dark to do any fighting now. This might be the last action of the day.
Reports are coming in from all our forces. As far as we can tell, there are no more Yankees on our side of the creek, and the Yankees on the other side are pulling back a short distance away. They are not leaving, but I think they are done for the night.
Let’s sit for a moment and tally up the damage.
Today we captured 6,906 Yankees, plus one general. But we suffered 1,533 dead and 3,074 wounded. Gen. Bonham is dead. Gen. Cocke is not dead as first reported but is not expected to survive his wounds.
Here’s a bit of good news. Gen. Longstreet and what’s left of his brigade have arrived at Lewis Ford. He said they were followed by one Federal brigade and sharpshooters, but the enemy stopped before the ford.
All of our brigades that were trapped on the Centerville side of the creek are now back within our lines. Only Terry’s Scouts and Radford’s cavalry are on the other side of the creek. They are continuing to monitor the Yankees’ movements. Stuart’s cavalry, which helped capture Burnside, is scouting in the direction of Sudley Springs just to make sure and Harrison’s cavalry is keeping watch near Lewis Ford.
Well, general, it’s been the devil’s own day today, but we gave as good as we got. I say lick ’em tomorrow.
What are your plans, general?
Option 1 — Hit them hard at dawn
We have all our forces here now. We make sure the men are fully resupplied and well rested tonight. We open at first light with a massive artillery barrage and then send our forces across the bridge, across at Lewis Ford and across at the ford used by McDowell. We essentially used McDowell’s own plan against him. I know the brigades of Jackson, Bee and Holmes at the bridge are spoiling for a fight now, and it will be hard to hold them back in the morning. Also, I’m sure the men at Lewis Ford will be looking for some payback. Plus, Elzey’s brigade holds the upstream ford that McDowell used. It’s time we use our full muscle and send those Yankees back to Washington.
Option 2 — Wear them down, then counterattack
We are in a very strong defensive position. Let the Federals come to us and beat themselves bloody on our dug-in positions. When then are worn down enough, we then charge into them and take no prisoners.