I’m pretty sure the headline of this column got your attention. But before you start thinking I’ve gone off my rocker and believe that space aliens are running the Wuhan virology lab, let me assure you that’s not the case. The two subjects are connected, and I’ll explain why. But they’re not connected that way.
The common thread that connects them is that both the Wuhan laboratory as the source of COVID-19 and the reality of UFOs are subjects that many now take seriously who did not a short time ago. It’s interesting to see how various people have reacted to these developments.
A year ago, the current wisdom was that the COVID virus had mutated from a coronavirus in a bat or pangolin, and had spread to humans when these animals had been sold at a meat market in Wuhan. (That’s still a possibility.) Only a few observers, such as National Review’s Jim Geraghty, were willing to suggest that it might not be a coincidence that there was a virology lab in the Wuhan province, and the virus may have got loose from there.
Those few were, at the time, roundly criticized as nut-case, irresponsible conspiracy theorists by both public health officials and the mainstream press. Of course, they howled, the lab is secure. Only a fool would believe otherwise.
Two of those “fools” were then President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. That made the howls even louder. Suggesting the virus had leaked from a lab was not only nutty, but xenophobic.
Within the last month, we’ve seen about-face after about-face from both health care officials and reporters.
Now even such luminaries as Dr. Anthony Fauci and the secretary of Health and Human Services are willing to concede that a breach in laboratory containment security in Wuhan may have unleashed the virus on the world.
This development would be less remarkable if the change in positions was based on actual new information. It’s not. The recently revealed national intelligence memos of the sloppy nature of Wuhan lab security predated the pandemic. And there was always good reason to suspect the Chinese might have been careless. After all, they’re not careful about anything else — pollution control, transportation safety, space launch security. Why should they start with virology labs?
But last year, we were in the midst of a presidential election year. Trump was suspending flights from China, calling COVID “the China virus” and suggesting the lab might be the culprit. So the possibility was suppressed because the folks doing the suppressing thought admitting the possibility might help Trump.
The UFO “revelations” are not actually new, but many are treating them as new because of the “60 Minutes” story and the interview of former President Obama, who said, matter-of-factly, that our military is reporting objects in the skies that can do things we can’t duplicate, that we don’t know of any country that can, and that we don’t know what or who they are, or where they come from.
Judging from my Twitter feed, a fair number of folks on the political right were immediately suspicious of these remarks because Obama made them. They speculated that the UFO information was released as an administration ploy to point and yell “Squirrel!” to distract ordinary people from important concerns such as the high price of gas or the mess at the southern border.
That’s nonsense. While the official, or semi-official acknowledgment of the unknown provenance of unidentified flying objects is relatively new, coming after years of debunking that the United States government, especially the Air Force, raised to an art form, the operative word is “relatively.” Obama didn’t say anything that the government hasn’t acknowledged since December 2017, toward the end of Donald Trump’s first year in office.
Others, regardless of politics, expressed their belief that the government knows way more about UFOs than it’s letting on, and is dribbling out admissions slowly, so the big announcement that’s coming won’t be such a shock. While that may be true, color me skeptical. I think it’s much more likely that Obama told the reporter about all we know for sure, ending with “we mostly don’t know.”
The saddest part of the combined stories of the Wuhan lab and the UFOs is that in our society, especially including most of the media, everything is judged first by whom it will help or hurt politically. That’s not helping us have a well-informed public.