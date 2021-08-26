We are watching a train wreck unfold before our eyes. It is sadly reminiscent of a time some 46 years ago as the last helicopters flew off the roof of the embassy in Saigon, ending what had previously been our longest war.
The parallels with the conflict in South-east Asia are eerie. We could never figure out how to win the “hearts and minds” in Vietnam. It seems impossible to reconcile the actions of a conventional military and the implements of modern warfare with insurgent conflict. We tried to “dust off” old programs and rewrite the Manual on Counterinsurgency (Army FM 3-24). Lessons learned decades before had been lost. In the end, it became clear that no amount of effort, time or expenditure was going to create a satisfactory end state either then or now.
The present human saga playing out in Kabul seems as inevitable as it is tragic. Despite decades of effort, the hemorrhaging of over $3 trillion from American taxpayers, and more significantly the death of almost 2,500 service members and another 3,500 U.S. contractors, the Taliban is reasserting its control. Moreover, the U.S. “departure” has been a study in chaos.
Formulation of the endgame began in early 2020. President Trump and NATO allies (our partners in the International Security Assistance Force) agreed to negotiate a deal with the Taliban to allow the removal of combat forces from Afghanistan. On Feb. 29, 2020, the U.S. signed an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw troops in 14 months if the Taliban upheld their end of the agreement. In an overtly political gesture (fundamentally unrelated to the situation on the ground) in April 2021, President Biden announced his intention to withdraw all regular U.S. troops by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. The stage was set.
The deal fell apart along the way. By all accounts, there was not sufficient consultation and coordination (although it is impossible to track the real course of those events from outside the inner circles of power). The Afghan government was never a party to the agreement and rejected the exchange of Taliban prisoners. The turnover of the Bagram Airbase was a fiasco. The facility was looted before the Afghan military could take control. The Taliban renewed its offensive and in early August their forces captured several major cities including Kandahar. They are now in possession of an immense store of sophisticated U.S. military hardware abandoned by Afghan forces.
The problems were further compounded when on July 8, President Biden announced that the official conclusion to the war in Afghanistan would be on Aug. 31. Ultimately, the Taliban surrounded the capital, and NATO forces effectively collapsed onto the Kabul Airport where the current humanitarian crisis is underway. There is a crush of humanity as those with ties to the American authorities try desperately to make their way to the airfield in hopes of evacuation. The Taliban has exacted revenge among those who collaborated, and streets have become deadly, further compounding the military’s ability to identify and retrieve vetted Afghan nationals.
Biden has now reaffirmed the deadline for withdrawal. Consequently, America’s influence has waned to the point where the Taliban is now giving us ultimatums. The have stated that, “If the U.S. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. ...” The end is nigh.
So, who “lost” Afghanistan?
Certainly, there is “blame” enough to go around. The war spanned 20 years and four administrations (Republican and Democratic). No one seemed to be able to “break the code” on how to rebuild a stable (hopefully democratic) society. This was likely a Quixotic goal given the tribal nature of that society, which lacked many of the fundamental prerequisites needed for a Western style democracy (e.g., individual freedom of action, freedom of expression, respect for compromise, etc). At this point, a cynical writer might begin to question America’s ability to fulfill those requirements ourselves today.
The basic assumption was that the Afghans would demonstrate a resolve that would have allowed for the maintenance of a diplomatic presence and an orderly withdrawal. They did not. In the words of President Biden, “Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight.” Despite its tragic implications, it is difficult to argue against his conclusion, “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
The “failure” in Afghanistan is no more President Biden’s “fault” than it is his predecessor or that twice removed. The liability today rests in the manner in which the final act was implemented. The rapid collapse of the Afghan forces required an execution of contingency plans to accelerate the extraction of U.S. and foreign nationals as well as those Afghans that assisted in our efforts over the past two decades. Those plans fell apart. That is the current administration’s responsibility regardless of how they may obfuscate and avoid confronting that reality in the press. They failed horribly, and the likely result will be the suffering and death of thousands of people who believed our rhetoric.
Ultimately, Afghanistan lived up to its status as the “Graveyard of Empires.” The Persians, British and Russians among others tried unsuccessfully to tame the region and failed. Perhaps it was American hubris that made us believe that our time would be different.