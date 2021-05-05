It was 60 years ago today (May 5) that Alan Shepard became the first American in space. The 15 minute, 28 second flight was controlled from a building at Cape Canaveral, Florida, as Mission Control in Houston didn’t even exist then.
The flight director, and the man who put together the Mercury Control Center at the Cape, was Virginia Tech graduate Christopher C. Kraft Jr.
Born in Phoebus, Virginia, Kraft enrolled in mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech in 1941. He also became a member of the Corps of Cadets, a move that he credits with giving him the leadership skills required to be a good flight director at NASA.
With WWII in full swing, Kraft attempted to enlist in the Navy as an aviation cadet. However, his right hand had been seriously burned when he was 3 years old and he was declared unfit for military service. But that didn’t keep him from playing baseball at Tech, where he became a catcher.
One of his professors in the engineering department was enthusiastic about airplanes and encouraged him to take an elective course in basic aerodynamics. The class would inspire him to major in aeronautical engineering.
“I was a baseball player. Airplanes didn’t interest me,” Kraft said many years later. “I’d watched them fly over me and go to the air shows and so forth, but I never was interested in airplanes. That professor at Virginia Tech got me interested in airplanes.”
In 1944, he graduated with a B.S. in aeronautical engineering, one of the first such degrees awarded by Tech. He then accepted a job with the Chance Vought aircraft company, but he also sent an application to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), which was one of the forerunners of NASA. On arrival at Chance Vought, he was told that he could not be hired without his birth certificate, which he had not brought with him. Unhappy with the bureaucracy, he accepted an offer from NACA instead.
The flight of Russia’s Sputnik changed everything. In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established NASA. NACA, with Langley Research Center, became a part of NASA, as did Langley employees, including Kraft.
“In project Mercury, we started with a space task group of 35 people, eight of which were secretaries.” Kraft said. “Those of us who came out of the NACA we were smart guys. We were very capable people. But we didn’t know a (expletive) thing about how to fly in space.”
Kraft recalled the instructions Chuck Mathews, head of the division, gave to him. “ ‘Chris, you come up with a basic mission plan. You know the bottom-line stuff on how we fly a man from a launch pad into space and back again. It would be good if you kept him alive,’ ” Kraft said.
“We were faced with putting somebody into this new environment for the first time and how do you do that? What are the problems you’re faced with?” Kraft recalled in a 2005 lecture at MIT. “We began to think about how we did flight test for airplanes. You would sit on the ground and you wrote out flight test requirements, a set of things you wanted him to do in a flight. You would sit on the ground, hold a microphone and talk to him and he would say ‘I just did so-and-so’ and if he was one of the best test pilots he probably didn’t tell you a (expletive) thing. They just kept quiet like Neil Armstrong did most of the time. You kept having to prompt him to tell you what he was doing.”
An answer to one question would bring more questions. How would you talk to an astronaut, monitor his health? How would you keep track of the spacecraft or figure out if it was even in orbit or when to fire the retro rockets to bring it down?
“In 1959, if you put a spacecraft up from Cape Canaveral or from Vandenberg Air Force Base and you asked, ‘Is it in orbit?’ the flight director, he would say, ‘I don’t know. I’ll tell you when it comes up over Kodiak, Alaska, 45 minutes from now,’ ” Kraft recalled.
“They didn’t have a computer to do it with,” Kraft said. “We were slide rule people. And you are suddenly faced with the fact you’ve got to build a computer system to take radar data from Cape Canaveral and Bermuda and massage that data and … tell the people that they got to turn that spacecraft around and fire the retro rockets.”
Kraft added that it had to be done in two minutes or less.
“When you talk about air-to-ground communications or ground-to-ground communications in Africa, the best you had was 20 words of teletype per minute. So if you are going to know what’s going on in the spacecraft or what the astronaut said as he flew over Kano, Nigeria, you were going to get it back in 20 words of teletype.” Kraft said. “So, how do you make real-times decisions under those circumstances? What is a real-time decision? Where are you going to make a decision? You need some central facility, which invented Mission Control.”
Looking back at Shepard’s flight and a conversation with President John Kennedy, Kraft recalled, “Mercury was child’s play. We put it up there, we fired the retro rockets, it landed and we picked them up. It was a hell of a job at that time, but it was child’s play. So Mr. Kennedy in his great wisdom in April of 1961, when he saw the reaction of the world to Alan Shepard’s first flight, asked NASA, ‘What can we do to ace the Russians?’ And NASA in its great wisdom answered, ‘Well, probably in about 10 years we can go around the moon.’”
Then Kennedy asked the question that changed everything. “Why can’t you land on the moon?”
Three months later, Kraft was in a room with the president explaining how we were going to land on the moon. In 1965, Mission Control in Houston opened using the organization and mission rule established by Kraft to successfully accomplish the goal set by Kennedy.
Today that building is known as the Christopher C. Kraft Mission Control Center.