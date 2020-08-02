John Bartlett Dennis, financier and founder of modern Kingsport, was born far from rural Northeast Tennessee. His Dennis ancestors hailed from Litchfield, Kennebec County, Maine. And many of his relatives are buried there. It brings me back to one of the things that first compelled me to begin searching for more about Dennis and his wife, Lola: their choice to be laid to rest here in a private mausoleum at Oak Hill Cemetery.
By the way, in Kingsport’s early days and well into the 20th century, Oak Hill was simply Kingsport Cemetery. And it was owned by the Dennises.
John B. was born in Gardiner, Maine, on March 4, 1866, the son of David Dennis and Julia Scott Dennis (née Bartlett). Why Gardiner, not Litchfield? Because David Dennis (born 1835) had moved to Gardiner to work as a clerk for Bartlett, Barstow and Co., a flour, feed and grain firm (do you see where this is headed?). Within a year, David had bought a portion of the business. Within two years, Barstow retired and the firm became Bartlett and Dennis.
David Dennis married his partner’s daughter, Julia, and they had four children, three of whom survived into adulthood: Harriet Sawyer Dennis; John Bartlett Dennis; and Henry Ray Dennis (some records list him as Harry Ray Dennis — maybe answering my question as to why local author Margaret Ripley Wolfe refers to him as “H. Ray Dennis” in her book on the creation of modern Kingsport). By the way, Gardiner is about 75 miles from Kennebunkport, Maine, a household name during the Bush presidencies.
John B.’s father went on to be president of the Merchants National Bank of Gardiner. Maybe that’s what inspired John B. to pursue a career in banking, attending Cornell University from 1883-1886, and graduating from Columbia in 1887.
Three years later, John B. Dennis took the first step that eventually led him to a stretch of land along a river and with a fledgling railroad passing smack through it. In 1890, he joined the recently formed, privately held Blair and Company of New York.
And thus began his longtime association with James A. Blair Jr., another participant in the creation of modern Kingsport about whom I knew ... well, really nothing until this last couple of weeks.
Blair was the only child of banker James A. Blair and Isabelle Myers Blair, of Oyster Bay, Nassau County, New York. My only reference for Oyster Bay, an old-money enclave, is that it was the setting for the climatic scene in Dominick Dunne’s “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” in which a socialite accidentally (maybe?) shot her husband in their weekend home, after returning home from a neighbor’s party in honor of the Duchess of Windsor. Dunne’s book (which became a television mini-series starring Claudette Colbert and Ann-Margret) was based on a true 1950s scandal among New York society (told in the nonfiction “This Crazy Thing Called Love: The Golden World and Fatal Marriage of Ann and Billy Woodward” by Susan Braudy).
Why am I wasting space here to describe these places through popular culture? Because as I’ve read about John B. and James A. Blair Jr. last week, of their travels back and forth across the Atlantic on the luxury ocean liners of the day, of their shared address in Manhattan, their weekends at the Blair estate in Oyster Bay, I can imagine them rubbing elbows with these society folks I’ve only read about or seen on fictionalized television shows.
And it makes it more daring — their decision to come to this then-relatively desolate outpost to start a modern city from scratch. I don’t think it was just a business decision. They were dreamers. Or I like to think they were.
But I’m ahead of myself, again. It wasn’t until 1914 that John B., representing Blair and Company, brokered the purchase of more than 6,300 acres in Sullivan and Hawkins counties from the Carter Coal Company and in turn sold land for the proposed modern Kingsport to the Kingsport Improvement Company.
Here are but a few of John B. Dennis’ travels for which I’ve found documentation:
• Sept. 22, 1894, arrived back in New York (with five pieces of baggage) on the ship Umbria, after a trip abroad, and having sailed from Liverpool.
• Oct. 10, 1908, Dennis and Blair Jr. returned from a trip abroad, having sailed from Liverpool aboard the Lusitania.
• Sept. 7, 1909, Dennis and Blair Jr. arrived back from a trip abroad, having sailed from Cherbourg, France — Titanic enthusiasts will remember this is where Mrs. J.J. (“Molly”) Brown, and Col. John Jacob Astor and his young bride Madeline, boarded the ill-fated ship — aboard the Kronprinzessin Cecillie.
• Sept. 12, 1910, John B. arrives back in New York from a trip abroad, having sailed home from Southhampton on the S.S. George Washington.
• Oct. 10, 1913, John B. arrives in New York aboard the Lusitania, having sailed from Liverpool. He lists his address as 24 Broad St., N.Y.C. Less than two months earlier, on Aug. 15, Blair Jr. had arrived back in New York aboard R.M.S Mauretania. Blair also listed his address as 24 Broad St., N.Y.C. And, oh, on the passenger manifest a few names below Blair? Mr. and Mrs. George Eastman, of Rochester, New York.
The 24 Broad St. address would be associated with both men for years to come. But it wasn’t the permanent home of either, based on census records. The Blair estate at Oyster Bay seems to have served as the official address of both for many years, through multiple federal and state censuses.
To be continued: next up, when Col. James A. Blair Jr., director of Kingsport Press, Inc., and Holliston Mills, Inc., died in 1934, who did the confirmed bachelor name in his will?